Your daily horoscope for September 7, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Moon leaves Virgo to enter the Libra zodiac sign.

Mars will conjunct the Moon once it enters into the zodiac sign of Libra.

If your birthday is on September 7:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet, Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American rapper Easy-E, American singer/songwriter Buddy Holly, and

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, September 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of friendships.

Your relationships or where to focus your energy at this time. You are able to foster and facilitate interesting conversations and build close ties with people.

You do well in group settings and are able to bring people together in a way that benefits everyone.

.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of work and health.

Work on bringing things into the right balance. Focus on how to improve your lifestyle by tweaking any after-work habits that can facilitate exercise and rest.

It’s also a good time to look at what you do early in the morning in order to start your day off on the right foot each week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of passion.

Now is the time for you to consider what hobbies are important to you and what activities are blocking you from spending your free time wisely.

Any crafts or projects that require a significant amount of imagination should be put as a priority so that you can complete them during the month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of the home.

Stick to what you know is a good mantra for you to practice the next few days.

Try not to overwhelm yourself by learning new things unless you absolutely have to

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of communication.

You play a game of devil's advocate today. You may have a problem you want to solve and are able to see both sides of the situation.

It’s a good time to use a pro and con list to figure out what you want and need with clarity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of money.

If you have not balanced your checking account or established a new budget for the end-of-the-year now is the time to do it. Review all financials.

Look at any autopay or situations where your in memberships that you don’t use, and cancel them. Now is a good time to start focusing on saving what you earn versus making more money or getting a second job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of identity.

This is a good time for you to close up any loose ends before your birth month. Look at your life up ahead.

Do your review for the new solar year. Leap forward, and start to lay the groundwork that helps you to start your birth year strong.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of karma. Every negative has a positive angle.

Your past may come up to memory today, and rather than loathe decisions you made, instead, look at how much you have grown as a result of mistakes.

Try to see the flipside of every situation. It is there.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of friends.

You may be prone to spend too much time focusing on friendships.

Perhaps it can be that you are lonely and you need to start pulling back your energy once again.

Focus on what you know you need to be doing, instead of allowing your time to be filled with distractions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of career.

If you have any legal paperwork you need to file or any courses to satisfy your certification, this month is the time to do it.

Try not to allow procrastination to get the best of you. Finish what you need to finish, and have it resolved so that you regain your peace of mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of beliefs. You can believe in a higher power without having to be fully invested in religion.

There may be some power struggles going on related to how you define your faith and practice it.

Look at the big picture. What do you need in your life to feel as though you're on the path you need to be on? Don't know. Continue seeking this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your sector of shared resources. Not every gift you receive needs to be accepted.

You may be offered help or to be given a gift that seems to be well-intended, but there could be an ulterior motive.

Sometimes you need to tell someone 'No, thank you.' Listen to your instincts when it comes to what to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.