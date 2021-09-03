Love Horoscope For Saturday, September 4, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 4, 2021.

Venus in Libra squares Pluto while in the zodiac sign of Capricorn this weekend, and this can bring tough energy to relationships.

Pluto in Capricorn is all about work, what the public reputation appears to be, and for some zodiac signs whose friendships and love life is rocky, a lot can go on.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, September 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of career, and you may sense that your partner is competitive or slightly jealous of the amount of time you've been spending at work or on your own business.

You know that you're doing this for the two of you, but to the onlooker, they may fear you'll leave when your life gets better.

You might not enjoy the whole insecurity experience in your mate, but it's good to show a little compassion when you sense that's what their angst is all about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of higher learning, and this may be when you need to approach your family about supporting your decision to go back to school.

It's a sacrifice for everyone when you decide to take this big step. It's not easy for you to do it either, but if your life improves the people you love will be happy for you, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of shared resources and secrets.

If your relationship is on the rocks, this is a good time for you to start putting money away in secret in case you have to move or decide that you need and want to get a divorce.

You don't have to focus on the negative, but just put security in place for the future should you need it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of commitments and you may be ready to make some important changes related to who you live with or what you want from your love life.

You're always trying to keep the peace, but perhaps. if you're not as happy as you've let on, then say so. It's good to be honest and to clear the air so you can fix it as a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of health and work, and it's important that you don't let your guard down during pillow talk time. You may be ready to spill your guts out to get your partner caught up with your back story.

It's not that you should let people know who you used to be, but allow them to get to know you for who you are now.

The time they invest in seeing you through eyes without your story will make your past history and how you overcame it even more remarkable because your warrior side has been revealed. Give yourself time for that to show.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of romance, and how you define what makes you swoon can change depending on the situation you're in now. You are ready for something new and different from your relationship.

So, to spice things up say you'd like to try something new and different that was off-limits Be the instigator of your romantic interaction with your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of home can make you want to try new things despite the fact that you're comfortable the way things are now.

It's the weekend, so why not suggest a break from the routine. Invite your significant other to a picnic or to go for a walk along the beach. See what outdoor activities you can do together as a couple. Reinvent your meaning of the word fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of communication can make it hard to talk about money and things that you are trying to accomplish financially as a team.

You may want to tread lightly when you try to approach this subject as the tension will make it hard to see eye-to-eye. In fact, if you can avoid talking about money altogether this weekend, table it for after the holiday.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of money, and something can change in your life that affects the things you have.

If you're ready to let go of some of the clutter in your home, don't trash it. Try to see if you can sell it on Facebook or other places to make a little extra cash. Or if you don't want to invest the time, donate your goods to a cause you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of identity can have you wondering if you are really in the right relationship.

You will be questioning lots of things about your life's choices, and although you can be emotional, this self-reflective time is important to your life.

It's going to give you a strong desire to start focusing on the direction you are taking, and make important changes that affect everyone in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of the past, and you may be kicking around thoughts and ideas that remind you of mistakes you've made. The thing is you don't want to keep festering over what you cannot change.

You don't want to let the past define you, so don't give it so much power. Stop focusing on it, and move on to greener pastures. So many new things will come your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn in your sector of friends, and there's something amazing about being with the right people in your life.

You are going to feel like you have met the most amazing individuals that empower you and bring you a strong sense of awe and wonder.

Your love life is also going to blossom, and it could be with a person who you call 'friend' already.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.