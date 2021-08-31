3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have Relationship Problems During The Moon In Cancer Starting September 1, 2021

Three zodiac signs whose relationships have problems starting September 1, 2021 can point to the Moon in Cancer.

When the Moon is in Cancer, as it is on September 1, it is in its home environment. It is a stable transit, and creates a condition of contentment and ease.

It is also a very strong proponent of self-absorption, and navel-gazing. When we are comfortable, we tend to become lazy, and while it would seem as though this transit is helpful and soothing, it is also an enabler.

Bad habits tend to form when no one says 'no' to them, and it will be during this aspect that we will see that come to pass - in our relationships.

The Moon in Cancer is hardest for Cancer, Scorpio, and Sagittarius zodiac signs.

One of the typical and eternal complaints between couples is the idea that one party doesn't listen, while the other never stops speaking.

These are bad habits that are forged in the fires of neglect - we simply get too lazy to do something about our differences, and before we know it, we're at each other's throats, demanding that we are right, and they are wrong.

Moon in Cancer affects established couples more than it does newly forged bonds; it relies upon apathy and sameness.

It is also known for it's ability to bring out the moody nature of a person, depending on which sign of the zodiac they fall under. So, what we're looking at on this day, is hyper sensitivity, defensiveness and a touch of tone-deaf aggression towards our life partners.

Which signs of the Zodiac will have relationship problems during Moon in Cancer?

Zodiac signs who will have relationship problems during the Moon in Cancer starting September 1, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It would make sense that you, Cancer, would lead the pack on this one as you are already so very sensitive to the lunar transits. What you might experience today is an overly emotional take on what's really happening in your life, in terms of love and romance.

You may be looking in the wrong place for a quick fix; this is because you don't want to confront the reality of what's taking place. You and your partner may have grown into that 'comfortable old shoe' kind of relationship.

Sounds good on paper, but as time goes on, the comfort of it all is starting to look more like boredom and disinterest. While you're not in the 'seven year itch' period, you are feeling stuck, and perhaps even alone.

This feeling of loneliness when you are with someone is something only proper communication can sort through. It is advised that you acknowledge there is an issue in your relationship, so that you may proceed with actions to heal and mend it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What you may notice on this day, September 1st, is that your relationship has gone from mysterious and interesting, to monochromatic and changeless. You both easily tread over personal boundaries, without a second thought.

Boundaries are exactly what was needed in order to keep the partnership spicy and engaging, yet, the two of you have opted for a lazier approach - and you did it without even knowing it.

You just walk in on each other at the most inopportune moments and take for granted that this kind of closeness will add to the relationship, rather than subtract from it - as it has started to do.

For you, personally, this is starting to look like a continuous bad mood - you can't put your finger on it, yet you have an inkling as to why you and your mate have become so...dull. Habit has made the two of you into predictable people, and the recognition of this is direct result of Moon in Cancer.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

For all of your love of freedom and independence, you are someone who, once coupled with another, tends to fall into a routine. Moon in Cancer stirs up your need for a secure home base, yet your Sagittarius nature fights the security as if it's a prison. This is where it can become difficult between you and your partner. On one hand, you love your person - they mean the world to you.

On the other hand, you really want them to just 'go away' for a while, and this is where it gets dangerous. This transit will inspire passive aggressive behavior in you; you will become manipulative and pushy.

You want your space, but you don't want to rock the boat, so instead, you just manipulate your partner in ways where they have to leave you alone - all while thinking this is their own idea.

You take no responsibility, pretending that whatever 'issue' there is, it's because your partner is the guilty party here. You may even pull the silent treatment on the one you love, which will infuriate them enough to make them walk out the door, which is, sadly, what you wanted all along.

