3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day on August 31, 2021

For three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 31, the Moon is part of the reason why life feels so good.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on August 31, 2021, according to astrology?

As the Gemini Moon moves into a waning crescent, Libra, Scorpio, and Capricorn will feel ready to change the world.

Making a big change is possible for all zodiac signs. New ideas are starting to form and we are all brainstorming ideas on how to make the world and our community a better place.

Tuesday is an excellent time to start a new project, especially in the earlier stages of planning.

Even if you aren’t ready to take action today, consider taking notes on your ideas. You don’t have to act on the first thought that urges you to make movements.

While you don’t have to change the world at this moment, know that you have a great potential to make something magical happen. You may feel as though you’re buzzing with new energy. This is a refreshing take for those who have been feeling stuck.

You had it in you all along. Don’t be afraid to show others those bright ideas that are motivating you to create a better tomorrow. Encourage yourself to keep pushing forward.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 31, 2021

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, if you have an idea that needs funding, today could be a really great day to market yourself amongst your network. You have the potential to create really great new connections that can help your ideas blossom.

You are attracting the right people into your life today who will want to support all of your brilliant plans for your future. This is a great time to relish in the support you’re being shown. After all, you’re trustworthy and deserve to have that trust reciprocated!

Make time for yourself, though on Tuesday.

While you can really get a lot done with your networking and connections, it’s important to know you really do need some time to yourself today too. Appreciate the good company you keep with yourself and know when to recharge your social battery.

Tuesday, August 31 is great for a little self-care to show yourself some appreciation.

Don’t forget to fill your own cup after you pour into others. You make people feel important. Prioritize making yourself feel just as special.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have been extremely persistent in trying to accomplish what you can. It’s impressive how you don’t give up, even when the odds are stacked against you. You’re relentless, by the best possible definition.

Tuesday you can enjoy some of the progress on projects you have been working on. Appreciation comes to you in ways you didn’t know you needed. This might help you breathe again for what seems like an eternity of holding your breath.

Everyone needs a little validation.

While this will be a day that helps you relax, don’t forget to go back over what you’ve been working on. You want to focus on the small details that you may have missed or not appreciated before.

August 31 could further validate some of what you have been trying to create.

You may have missed a small hint within a conversation before that answers questions you have been asking yourself endlessly. No detail is too small today; stay focused to find the truth you seek.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the words have been on the tip of your tongue. However, it’s difficult to say what you have needed to because deep down you may fear they won’t view you the same way.

What you have to say is important and could change how things are going. This would be great for you if only your internalized fears weren’t getting in the way. Challenge those fears.

Capricorn, if you’ve been looking to make a change in your life that needs a conversation to get started, Tuesday is the day.

August 31 is great for communication for you and could really help articulate how you’ve been feeling and what things you need.

Sometimes it’s difficult to advocate for yourself. It can be harder to ask for a little help than doing it on your own at times. You need the assistance though. Don’t be afraid to tell the people close to you what you need to be able to thrive again.

People want to see you succeed and will support what you need to do in order to get there. Talk to your partner, your friends, your boss, your investors. Make your needs known and be sure they are met.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.