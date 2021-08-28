3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Mean More Than Love During Part Of Fortune In Libra Starting August 29 To September 10, 2021

Beginning on August 29th when we see the Part of Fortune or Fortuna in Libra light up in astrological charts, we will be drawn to pay closer attention not to our romantic relationship but to our friendships.

This transit will be the strongest from August 29, 2021 to September 10, 2021.

Part of Fortuna is named for Fortuna, the Roman Goddess of money and good luck which means wherever this placement shows up in our charts and when it gets activated gives signs not just to how we will find material success but when.

The traditional ruling planets for Part of Fortune are Venus in Libra, and Jupiter which represents how our relationships (Venus) with others determine the abundance that we are able to create (Jupiter) in this life.

As we see planets enter the home signs for these planets, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius and Pisces throughout the year we enter into extremely beneficial and potent times for our Part of Fortune which signifies the defining moments in our lives are just around the corner.

Life gets busy and as we get older, we tend to sometimes take for granted that the sisterhood we built will always be there for us, and while it will, we also need to learn that those relationships need as much TLC as any other in order to continue to grow.

Romantic relationships tend to always be a focus for us. Whether it’s about finding someone, maintaining an existing relationship or knowing when to end one, but during all of that it’s our friendships that are there for us.

In many ways it’s our friendships that are our constant through the lessons of dating.

Part of Fortune or Fortuna is calculated by a formula involving your ascendent, sun and moon which depends on whether you have a day or a night chart.

It represents our material or physical successes and depending upon which part of our chart it hits determines how those achievements will best develop.

Part of Fortune in Libra means that we aren’t meant to take the road to success alone. Friendships are incredibly important to this journey, not just for the help that they can provide but for unconditional support and encouragement as well.

This is also a chance to realize that no matter how great your romantic relationship may be, it’s never a substitute for having an incredible friend group because these two types of relationships fulfill us differently.

Zodiac signs whose friendships mean more than love during Part of Fortune in Libra starting August 29, 2021 to September 10, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is an extremely beneficial time for you and your friendships. It’s time to pay attention to who is around you, but also to make note of who is not. Recognizing those friendships that are good for your mental well-being is key to knowing who is truly part of your tribe and who isn’t.

While you often find success through trying to achieve balance and harmony, one of your lessons that you often have to learn is that it can’t come at the expense of what you truly need or want. Your friendships can help with this process.

While you will always go further with others, having friendships that truly understand what you’re trying to achieve can help hold you accountable to not give up, or give in to something just purely to keep the peace or because it seems easier to achieve.

This can show up as spontaneous decisions because you’re feeling defeated or attacked but that ultimately isn’t going to help you achieve what you truly desire.

Under this transit allow yourself to lean on and confide with those close friends whose judgement you trust and allow them to help you stay the course so that you can manifest those dreams in the coming weeks.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Just because life is supposed to be fun, doesn’t mean that it’s also not going to require hard work. During this transit the separation between those who are distracting you from your purpose versus those who help you focus will become greater.

That means it’s going to be up to you to decide who is most beneficial for your journey at this time and while we don’t have to cut ties with friends who solely are up for a good time, it does mean that you may have to limit your time with them so you can invest more time within yourself.

A big part of what you need from your tribe during this transit are those who can help separate emotions from what needs to be done. Sometimes to achieve the success that we want we have to make sacrifices. We have to do something that isn’t necessarily what we want to do.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

We have to put feelings aside and focus on the task at hand. Look to the friends that help you see and understand logic, who understand that sometimes we go through periods where we have to do what needs to be done, even if that means putting off more emotionally satisfying things, like dating so that you can make the most of the lucky period for you and your career.

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

As a sign that frequently doesn’t mind going it alone, an important lesson during this time of friendships is that having the right people around you can make all the difference.

These are the people that will help remind you that your passion is connected to your purpose and while learning to not be impulsive may be something you often struggle with, you still need to be able to find your inner fire and take up arms for what you know is right for your path forward.

The path towards our greatest dreams will be the one that tests us the most. This isn’t to deter us or to make us change direction but to challenge us to see exactly how dedicated we are to our dreams. It’s much easier to follow the path of least resistance but to truly find success in life, we have to be willing to create our own.

Allow yourself to open to the struggles you’re currently moving through with your friend group. Instead of acting like you have it all together, be honest about the challenges or even setbacks that are coming up and listen to what they say.

While you often need to listen to your own inner voice as part of your life lessons, allowing yourself to try new things based on the advice of those you trust is another. During the next few weeks, stop trying to think you have to act like you have it all together and simply show up as you are, you’ll go further that way.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.