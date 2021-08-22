3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Someone To Love During Saturn Square Neptune Starting August 23, 2021

Can anybody find me somebody to love? - Queen

Three zodiac signs who need somebody to love during the Saturn square Neptune transit will feel these effects the most starting on August 23, 2021.

Saturn brings structure. Neptune brings dreams, and for Gemini, Libra, and Pisces zodiac signs August 23 is promising love that lasts.

We are born into thinking we need someone to love, someone to love us, and while this is definitely one of the better human experiences, the pursuit for love is often times rife with hardship and pain. Hey, gods, we just want the love - can you spare us some of the contractual heartache that comes along with it?

We may learn our lessons, and then, when a transit such as Saturn Square Neptune comes by, we may just toss those lessons out the proverbial window. What is life without love? What would our lives be like if we had nobody to love? Well, for many, that's just not an option, and for some, it's a life quest: Find me somebody to love!

Saturn's influence is not about to sit this one out. And Square Neptune only makes the desire to be loved even headier, meaning it starts to become all we think about. Whether we find that special person or not, the name of the game is NEED, and need requires stamina and...fantasy.

Zodiac signs who need somebody to love during Saturn square Neptune starting on August 23, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You don't feel like you ask too much of this world, Gemini. And when it comes to taking care of yourself, you're only too happy to do the job right, and do it on your own. It's all good in your world...until you do that wrong thing, and we all know what the wrong this is: comparing your life to that of someone else.

If you make the mistake of opening up that can of worms, then you will suddenly see your life as a failure.

You will ask, "Why didn't I get that?" This transit isn't messing around; it's going to make you feel needy, and that is something you really resent in yourself. You don't need this!

And yet - it's all you want. Someone to love. If you hadn't decided to compare your own life to someone else, you wouldn't be feeling so low, as you are now. Let love come to you, Gemini - don't sweat the small stuff.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes you wonder how you could be such a nice person, and still be single - or unhappy in you relationship.

You don't like playing the martyr, and yet, you can't help but feel left out of the big picture.

Where is your big love? Where is your everlasting romance?

Saturn Square Neptune is going to work that angle, Libra, so don't be surprised if suddenly you're throwing a major pity party for yourself in the very near future. Something must have happened in recent days to make you go off the deep end like this, and your need for love has now become this pitiful state.

Remember who you are, Libra! You are the person who can even out all messes - even your own. Vulnerability is good, but self-pity becomes a problem.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This transit, Saturn Square Neptune is about to bring out everything that is weepy and ultra sensitive in you, Pisces. It's like 'Test the Pisces Day' down here on Earth, and you will see it manifest in your dissatisfaction over your love life.

What was 'meh' just yesterday, is now this horrendous burden of desire, today. You went from zero to 160 in seconds, and now all you can see is what you don't have.

You feel robbed; love passed you by, didn't it? Oh stop, Pisces. Love didn't pass you by at all.

What you're dealing with in all honesty is moodiness. You can't see the good in any situation right now, and if you decide love is one of the topics, then you really open the floodgates to pain. This is your doing. You can and will find as much love as the next hungry person - don't make such a drama out of this transit - if you can help it.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda