3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 28, 2021

Saturday brings good news for the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 28, 2021.

Saturday, August 28 is setting up a wondrous opportunity for people to have the best energy to put forward to the major changes they’ve been craving in their life.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on August 28, 2021, according to astrology?

It’s time for a new path to follow in life, and nothing has been more apparent than for three zodiac signs: Gemini, Sagittarius, and Capricorn.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and on Saturday the astrology proves to be beneficial for three zodiac signs.

WIth the Moon conjunction Uranus in Taurus, certain things in your horoscope will reveal why Saturday is the best time for opening a new chapter and following your passions.

During the Taurus Moon on Saturday, we’re seeing people shift towards their authentic and grounded selves.

For people who have been feeling stuck, this may be the inspiration they’ve been seeking for greener pastures.

August 28 is a great time to set the intention to release the stagnancy that has been holding some of us back.

Start planning, pack your bag, and get ready to set off on a wild adventure.

You’re going to have fantastic stories to share someday from the memories you’re beginning to make.

It’s time to ask yourself what steps can you start to take to create the life you always wanted?

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 28, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are set up for a successful streak. You are laying down the foundation work today for a brighter future.

Not only can you find major achievements are awaiting you on the horizon but you’re starting to uncover that better and more secure support systems are within reach.

It won’t be long now until you start seeing the life you always wanted to create.

While you may be craving a dashing adventure full of happy Instagram posts and wild parties, this may be more apt to be the time to establish a safety net to fall into.

Stories are great to share, but it would be so much nicer to have the right crowd to tell them too.

You haven’t always had the best people in your corner or someone to support those dreams others diminish as fantastical.

This won’t be your truth forever. Be prepared for a breath of relief. You’re on the right path.

Take comfort in knowing you’ve made it this far. You proved every hater wrong.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, when an adventure is involved it is predestined that you’re going to be having a fantastic time. Today will be stroking your piqued curiosity.

You aren’t going to be able to help yourself from the deep dive of exploration you’re about to uncover.

Saturday could be a prominent day for you to uncover a piece of your identity you weren’t aware you would be able to express.

It’s almost as though every day you’re turning the page to grow more of your story.

It’s fascinating how often you’re finding new things to spark your infatuation for life.

Paths are opening up to follow and lead you to the next phase of your life. This is exciting and the possibilities are endless for you.

Just be sure you’re prioritizing what would make you happy and not what others expect of you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

This adventure is yours and is best lived when you’re in charge.

You have the right head on your shoulders to make these decisions for yourself. Don’t doubt that.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you’re always ready to wait out your success, but oh does Saturday pose endless possibilities for you.

Today you can expect to recognize your own prowess and appreciate all the places this life has taken you so far.

You’re making incredible strides, especially in regards to the energy you pour back into the universe.

Have you appreciated just how far you’ve come since the place you were trying to escape?

August 28 is an amazing day to celebrate you and the life you’re constantly creating.

The happiness coming into your life is because you never gave up. You owe it to yourself to give credit where it’s due and celebrate your accomplishments.

You are clever, always thinking and brainstorming new ideas for the next chapters in your life.

Take a moment to give thanks for what you have and then get back to work with the ideas running around your head.

It may even be time to lay out the foundation of an idea that’s made you excited for a while now.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.