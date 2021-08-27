3 Zodiac Signs Who Give In To Their Insecurities During Mars Opposite Neptune Starting August 28, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will give in to their insecurities starting on August 28, 2021, and its due to Mars opposite Neptune.

Which zodiac signs will give in to their insecurities starting on August 28, 2021?

I can tell you one thing for sure: nobody wakes up in the morning and says, "Today, I'm going to give in to ALL my insecurities, because that's what's going to make me super-duper happy!"

Alas, like it or not, speak it out loud or not - it's on. Thanks to a very powerful transit called Mars Opposite Neptune, you can bank on the fact that your insecurities are going to float to the surface, where they will beg for your attention.

There are very few people on Earth who live insecurity-free. So, unless you're the Dalai Lama or some risen individual who has overcome the clown game of being a regular ol' person, you, too, will more than likely swim in your own insecurity, as of August 28, 2021.

Mars is just SO in our faces these days, and when Opposite Neptune, we can expect over-thinking, over-processing, excess, indulgence, guilt, self-destruction, nightmares and of course - insecurity. Sounds like another day in paradise. Nevertheless - we will ride this out like the surf bums we are.

Zodiac signs who will give in to their insecurities during Mars opposite Neptune starting on August 28, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Insecurity? MOI? Yes, toi. You, Aries - sorry, but you don't get to wiggle your way out of this one. Your particular insecurity is about your body - it's purely physical.

You don't worry about coming across as anything less than intelligent and keen - but when it comes to your bod, that's an entirely different matter.

You're still in that competitive mindset, where you believe you have to look a certain way in order to be successful, find love, make money, rise to the top of the heap...ironic how that big brain of yours still allows you to feel this way, and yet, you can't help it.

All those years of secret self-hate, and all it takes is one lousy-but-fierce transit to bring it all out into the open. You are perfect as is, Aries, but you'll never know it. Don't buy into this - rise above, and love yourself 'as is.'

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you are about to experience may not seem fair, and that is because you've worked very hard to get yourself to the place where you are now - mentally.

You weren't always a believer in your own self, and it took years just to get to the place where you can trust your intuition, your choices and your mind.

Leo or not, you're just as vulnerable as the rest of us, and as we all know, being vulnerable is scary.

Mars Opposite Neptune aggravates your sense of well-being, which makes you second guess your choices.

When you dive into the doubt, you feel depressed and unsure; this triggers old insecurities.

Ghosts from deep within your closets seem to bang on the pipes of your psyche - once again, it doesn't seem fair. You've worked so hard to be strong, and now this transit is messing with your work. It may take time to rise above it, but you will - as you always do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This transit, Mars Opposite Neptune, is exactly what you don't need at this point in your life. This event has the power to make you feel sorry for yourself. It will start with an old insecurity popping up, and then it will morph into a feeling a hopelessness: "How did I ever think I could succeed?"

Rather than deal with your insecurity, you will wallow in it and let it get the better of you. This will probably drive everyone around you crazy, because they all believe in you, and there you are, defeating yourself at every turn.

Usually, you work well with Neptune transits, but when Opposite something as ferocious as Mars, you just can't fight it.

And you are a very strong person, Pisces - you fight and win all the time. Keep this in mind: you are not the sum of your failures - you're a tried and true winner, you just have the occasional bad day. You'll be OK.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda