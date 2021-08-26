3 Zodiac Signs Who Won't Give Up On Love During The Moon In Taurus August 27 - 30, 2021

Three zodiac signs who won't give up on love during the Moon in Taurus will feel its effects the most August 27 to August 30, 2021.

Taurus is a very loving sign, and when our big, beautiful Moon transits into Taurus, we will feel both strength and love.

We may even want to express our love in ways we never thought possible, because during this transit, many things seem possible. And they are.

Because we have so many other cosmic flare ups coming at us, we may find ourself at odds with the ones we love.

Depending on the signs of those we're involved with, things could get testy; we might be challenged - we might even be presented with a situation that could jeopardize our partnerships.

This is a crucial time in our lives, and it is also the time where we stand up and show our loved ones that we are noble, brave and true.

We will not let silly, inconsequential happenings ruin what we've worked so hard to achieve. We will not give up on love, because giving up is for losers, and we are most certainly not losers. Certain signs rise to the occasion during Moon in Taurus, and those signs are...

Zodiac signs who won't give up on love during the Moon in Taurus starting August 27 - 30, 2021

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're a misread character, aren't you? Nobody really understands Taurus - they don't know that inside that rough and tumble exterior, you're just a smushy-mushy potato of love and devotion.

And when it comes to love - you sign on, body and soul. If, by some chance, you run into some conflict with your partner during the Moon in Taurus, August 27 - 30, then you hang tight and prevail.

Nothing is about to get in the way of your love, and if it means you need to take the blows just to get to the other side, then so be it. Your partner might feel frustrated with your Taurus ways - which should inspire you to help them to understand you better.

Inside, you're a soft person with a heart of gold; you won't let things fall apart unless you intuit something really wrong. There is nothing wrong, fortunately - and everything works out perfectly, thanks to your beautiful Taurus nature.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is the only sign whose symbol carries a weapon - the bow and arrow.

This arrow can be used against your enemies, or it can be used as a focusing device: aim and shoot.

When the Moon is in Taurus, you aim your arrow at the one you love - not for the purpose of destroying them, but for the purpose of concentrating.

They are in your line of vision, and you, brave warrior, can see nothing else.

There is no peripheral vision here, there is only the sight of the one you love, and with this in mind, you know yourself as someone who never gives up.

Never! You always believe in the good, and in the potential for a loving, sweet future - your inner optimist sets its sights on positivity in life as in relationship, and with this mindset, you successfully win your mate back.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are used to doing things your way, and if that way seems eccentric to some, then so be it. What other people think is none of your business, and never was. During the Moon in Taurus, you get to feel somewhat more solid in your eccentricity, and that gives you power.

You have loved somebody for a long, long time - they are problematic and if you were of another sign of the Zodiac, you may have ditched them a long time ago.

However, you are an Aquarius, and that means you stick it out. Through thick and through thin, when you sign on, it's for life.

You have no intentions of letting little squabbles with a mate get in your way, and you absolutely have no intention of hurting them, ever.

You will deal with your problems and romantic issues with stamina and conviction. You never give up on love, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda