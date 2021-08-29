3 Zodiac Signs Who Call An Ex During The Last Quarter Moon On August 30, 2021

Call an ex, or drunken text - what's it going to be?

The last Quarter Moon of August is just the kind of event that can inspire all kinds of silly moves.

If we are calling an ex, we're still stuck in the past, and unless that ex is a close friend of ours, all we're really being is melancholic and nostalgic.

You know why this is happening, right? Because we're winding down.

The summer is almost over, and for many of us, we're overwhelmed with that feeling of the darkness approaching.

The last Quarter Moon is like a gong that goes off, signaling us that it's time to go back to work.

We do "not go gentle into the dying of the light." Instead, we sulk and flip out in our memories of better days.

During this Quarter Moon phase, we may experience some impulsive behavior, especially when it comes to regrettable acts like calling an ex.

Trust me on this one - it's never a good idea. And actions of this nature taking place during a lunation of this sort can be upsetting.

If you get get the urge to call your ex - take a moment to think about it first.

Zodiac signs who will call an ex during the Last Quarter Moon on August 30, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're such a sentimental fool, Taurus. You love so strongly, and you find it extraordinarily hard to accept when a love affair is over.

You'd like to think that 'you're still friends', even when all the signs show you that friendship went out the window the moment the affair ended.

It's a pity, and it's sad - sad enough to make you think you can inject some positivity into a dead situation.

The Quarter Moon will have you thinking that calling an ex is a good idea - perhaps it will bring closure, or maybe even start up a new version of an old friendship.

In the long run, if you do reach out - you'll only find out that this person is still the same, that nothing in the relationship can actually work out, and that it might have been a better idea to refrain from calling in the first place.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're very in line with the phases of the Moon, and whenever it wanes into its final Quarter, it stirs up memories in you.

You think of old friends, of failed love affairs - people who are no longer with us.

You recognize how precious life is, and how the only thing that really matters to you is human connection.

You want to reach out and complete what was left incomplete, and that will drive you to calling an ex.

This ex meant everything to you, and defined a large portion of your life - more than likely, this person was a spouse.

You want to bring back the old days, and even though you know that's not possible, you call your ex, just to see how they are.

The conversation will be amicable and easy - but it won't be satisfying. There is no going back. It's OK, you tried.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There is not a day in your life that goes by without you thinking about your number one ex, and in your case, Virgo, this is about hate and resentment.

You don't do things like call or text them, you merely spend most of life in thoughts of them...until this last Quarter Moon kicks in, and then BAM!

You pick up the phone and you call this person who hurt you, stole from you, took your heart and mashed it into the ground.

You call with deep resentment in your heart and a need for vengeance. Alas, there is no vengeance. There is no completion here.

There is only the mirror that stares back at you telling you that you have to move on. Oh Virgo - don't let this person live in your head for free.

And whatever you do, don't waste your time calling them. They do not deserve your attention.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda