3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Date Other People During Mars Trine Uranus Starting August 29, 2021

Three zodiac signs who need to date other people will find that Mars trine Uranus on August 29, makes it hard to resist opening their hearts to explore.

One of the reasons it feels as though some of us need to date other people during Mars Trine Uranus, is because this transit brings out a very strong desire for changing things up.

While it does its most obvious work in the love and romance department, it covers a wide range of topics. What's known is that, for many of us, this event is going to inspire the need for variety.

That's not to be mistaken with cheating. This isn't about cheating on a spouse or date - it's about the consideration: "maybe I should see someone else." It's very up front, and there are no lies involved here. This transit is not going to bring out deception, but rather truths one has to face.

Mars Trine Uranus in the zodiac sign of Taurus brings us dynamic energy, and a willingness to try out new things. This may also be the time to express that desire to your partner, if you happen to have one.

Being that this transit brings out the positive side of change, you might be surprised to see how your partner reacts. This is a great season for polyamorous adventurers, and those who wish to expand their horizons in love and sex.

Zodiac signs who need to date other people during Mars trine Uranus starting August 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars in Virgo energy can be very sexual, and very aggressive - when Trine with Uranus, there's the introduction of joy and imagination. For an Aries, this combo spells success.

You're going to be very surprised during this transit, because your nervy-yet-admirable truth-telling skills will be met with acceptance and tolerance.

This means, if you are interested in opening the relationship up, the person you are presently involved with may very well be completely into it.

There are no obstacles here. You will find yourself very excited at the prospects ahead, especially since you're about to get the 'all clear' signal from your partner.

There's nothing to worry about here, and if you really do want to date other people, you'll be able to do so, with a clear conscience.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Much like Aries, you are very susceptible to Mars energy. It works your spirit and revs you up - you like the vibrancy it gives you, and it makes you feel young and alive.

Uranus does wonders for this particular event, as it gives you the nerve to take your dreams and make something of them. Now, that's a truly Capricorn thing to do.

How this plays out during this transit is in your need to express how you feel about monogamy and commitment.

While it may feel safer and secure - it also feels cloying and somewhat pushed. If you are dating someone, right now, you will probably get the impulse to be with someone else.

What feels right to you is to move on. Now, unlike Aries, you may not be met with the same kind of acceptance for your wants - however, that's not going to change your mind. Whether you step outside the relationship or not is going to be up to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

One of the disservices you did yourself, Aquarius, is that you've overstayed your welcome with whomever you are seeing right now. You have slunk into that routine, where nothing changes and everyone involved says nothing about it.

That's not very Aquarius of you, and when Mars Trine Uranus comes a-knockin', you suddenly see that this isn't exactly what you wanted. Where did the spontaneity go? Where did the hot sex and the intimate connection go?

It went into boredom land, where nothing grows and everything stays the same. You can no longer deny it - you want more. Mind you, this isn't about wanting OUT. This is about wanting variety - a new person, a new mind - hell, a new body to touch and be touched by.

This is a physical need for change that is stirred up inside you, and it will nudge you into a place where you look to be with someone else.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda