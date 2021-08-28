3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Explore Love Feely During Jupiter Semi-sextile Pluto Starting August 28 - August 30, 2021

This weekend we will be in for a heavy dose of freedom seeking energy as Jupiter forms a semi-sextile to Pluto.

Jupiter semi-sextile Pluto means intense emotions that bring change, and this all continues through August 30rd.

A semi-sextile is when two planets are within thirty degrees of each other and are found within consecutive signs, in this case Jupiter in Aquarius and Pluto in Capricorn.

Both planets are currently retrograde which means that we’re more likely to take action and create change in our lives.

Jupiter is in the second half of her retrograde after moving back into the zodiac sign of Aquarius after her short stint into Pisces and is helping us move through the lessons that we need to process so that we can move into our future with greater abundance and hope.

While Pluto spends almost half the year retrograde in transit with Jupiter he’s going to be making us aware of those things that we haven’t been wanting to deal with or simply try to gloss over on our way to our destiny.

Pluto rules the underworld which means that during this transit all those naggy little feelings we’ve been having about the kind of love we need or the relationships that hold us back from it will be coming into sharper focus.

While this transit emphasizes the difficulties between these two planetary placements, it creates opportunities for change and for greater freedom.

Jupiter in Aquarius believes that love should be free while Pluto in Capricorn is meant to show us the external or internal blocks that are preventing us from living that reality.

Together this transit is going to help us see what we truly need from love and how much sweeter it is when it’s allowed to be free.

Horoscopes For Three Signs Who Will Be Affected By The Jupiter Pluto Semi-Sextile

Zodiac signs who need to explore love freely during Pluto semi-sextile Jupiter starting August 28, 2021 to August 30, 2021;

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Freedom is your favorite word. You live your life wanting to spread your wings and to experience all that life has to offer. Sometimes it seems that no one quite understands your vision and because of that, how you see love.

When that has happened in the past you have tended to squash your dreams and try to fit in more. But the problem is that some, like you, were not meant to fit in but to be the example that will challenge the status quo.

How you love is your superpower. Maybe it doesn’t look like everyone else, but you’re not like everyone else.

Embrace your originality under this transit and make sure that you’re not talking yourself out of your truth or of what you really want.

There’s a reason that your soul is craving freedom in love and whether it’s because you need to honor your needs or cut loose those who don’t, the time for change is now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

In terms of love, you often find yourself trying to do the right thing. More than any other sign you are the one working almost to the point of exhaustion to make a relationship work, or to get that new relationship off the ground.

Because you are so task orientated you tend to find success no matter what you do. But the problem remains that unlike other areas of your life, you can’t make love work if it’s not meant to.

Your biggest lesson under this transit is to let go and look up. As a Cappy, you tend to be so focused on the steps in front of you, you don’t often stop to see where they’re leading.

Take a break and truly make sure that this relationship you’re working for is one that will truly honor who you are. While you crave stability, you also need the ability to pursue your dreams which is usually the area that starts causing rifts in existing relationships.

Not everyone will support a partner like you do which means it’s time to review if the relationship you’re in, or pursuing, is one that will help you live the life that you dream of. And then remember never to compromise your dreams for fear of being alone, love comes when we’re living a life that we love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter has recently left your sign and is currently heading towards spending the next year in your sign which means that big things are ahead. Whatever Jupiter touches she makes bigger.

Whatever Jupiter dreams of, she makes a reality. You already know that your life is about to take off in a big way, the only question is not if you’re ready for it, but if you will receive it.

The planet of expansion gave us all a sneak preview of what’s to come during late spring and early summer of this year but then had to move back into Aquarius so that we could wrap up the lessons we needed before moving into the next chapter. Right now, this is your focus.

You want to love freely. You envision a love and relationship that many tell you isn’t possible, simply because they are too limited to imagine something different from the standard idea of commitment.

To make those dreams a reality though you’re going to have to get really confident about what it is you want and need because there will always be someone who tries to mainstream you into thinking it’s not possible.

This week really makes the most of this transit and reflects on what is holding you back because making sure you’re free to move ahead is the key to being able to love freely.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.