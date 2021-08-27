3 Zodiac Signs Who Face Their Intimacy Issues During Venus Quincunx Uranus Starting August 28, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will face their intimacy issues starting on August 28, 2021 will feel the effects of Venus quincunx Uranus the most.

If there was ever a problem with modern existence and human nature, it would be how we deal with intimacy according to our zodiac sign.

Phew, this is one issue that most people run for the hills to get away from having to confront.

This is a tough transit for Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius zodiac signs beginning on Saturday, August 28.

Especially while there are so many people who claim to be wild and free in their sex lives; to witness this kind of freedom is enough to make others retract into silent contemplation.

Venus Quincunx Uranus in Taurus is a fantastic transit that can inspire and invigorate.

What we do with that inspiration is up to us, but on August 28, we'll get the chance to examine our own feelings on intimacy and the freedoms that come along with it.

We all come from different background and upbringings. For some, intimacy may be something that is an absolutely taboo subject.

Whatever creates in us the need to either avoid or confront our own issues on intimacy is completely dependent upon our personal upbringing.

Sometimes, we build our walls as children - sometimes those walls stay up for a lifetime.

And some abuse intimacy, throwing themselves too far into it, to avoid emotional confrontation. Intimacy is one of the most misunderstood and common issues in our modern human existence, and we will be facing this during Venus in Libra Quincunx Uranus.

Zodiac signs who will face their intimacy issues during Venus quincunx Uranus starting August 28, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

For a while there, you were throwing yourself into the sack with whomever you wanted to be with. It was a way of avoiding reality; sex is easy for you, and you aren't one to feel inhibited by nakedness or raw sexuality.

And if anyone is slated to become a sex addict, it's you, Taurus. Now, what's a sex addict? It's a person who uses sex and pleasure to avoid emotion and connection.

During the Venus quincunx Uranus transit, you will have to confront some of this; you will ask yourself why all this 'connecting' isn't making you feel connected.

Intimacy is your scapegoat, Taurus, and while others may feel jealousy towards you for your amazing ability to act like a porn star, what they don't know is that deep down inside, you're suffering. You need connection and love - the sex will always be there for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

In love and in sex, you like to be the boss. You have no problem being dominant, and you choose your partners to suit your needs. You believe in honesty and being upfront; you tell your partners what you want, and they perform their intimate acts to the best of their abilities - for you.

What's not seen here is that you are uptight. Intimacy is hard for you; it's way too exposing, which is exactly why you need to be in control.

You don't want your secret to get out, and that is, of course, that you're neurotic about your body - like the rest of the world.

But you can't admit that you're like anybody else, so you repress and stay boss-like, in your relationships. During the Quincunx, you will have a reckoning, Scorpio.

Love is going to press you into revealing your real self. You need to remove more than your clothes for this one, friend - you need to reveal your soul.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You'd like to think of yourself as nouveau sexual - ready, willing and able to participate in all manner of intimate situations.

The truth is, it looks better in words than it does in real life, and while you're a big talker, you're not so much the walker of the talk, if you know what I mean. You are seductive; you promise much with your body language and your sweet words of lust, and yet, when it comes down to it, you're more poet than you are lover.

You crave the real deal experience, and you surprise yourself with your inability to get too close to another person. It's what you want, and yet, you never go for it. You are all talk and no contact.

During Venus Quincunx Uranus, you will come to know that it's now or never; you have to make the move to change your life. If intimacy is what you want, well that one's on you. Make it happen. Use it or lose it, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda