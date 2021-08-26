Love Horoscope For Friday, August 27, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 27, 2021.

On Friday, the Moon remains exalted in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and we remain steady in our thoughts and feelings.

The Moon will harmonize with Saturn in Aquarius. Ou friends come through for us, and partners demonstrate who they are without being asked.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of friendships.

We will need that one person who can hold down the fort while things seem to be out of control.

You may not like that you have to give up some of your independence in order to depend on other people, but sometimes life just happens that way and you have to roll with the punches.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of reputation. It's good to monitor what others think and say about you, but not get caught up in their drama.

Everyone will have an opinion, and it doesn't always mean that what they say or think is true about you.

Instead of trying to change to make others comfortable, use this time to see people for who they are, and adjust your relationship with them accordingly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of spirituality.

Your convictions may be held strongly right now. You may find that it is easier for you to let go of a relationship that doesn't seem to support your beliefs systems.

Although it's difficult to say goodbye to someone because of your faith or different opinions, some people will never see eye-to-eye.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of secrets. Not everyone will tell you what is going on in their life and even though you think you are close they will still keep you out of their secrets.

Despite the fact that this may make you feel like your relationship is not real, it could be more so because of the fact that there is a level of comfort and trust that allows a high level of discretion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of commitment. You may be asking for more than someone else is ready to give right now, and it can cause you to feel as though you're waiting around for nothing.

Sometimes you have to make a decision about what you want to do. Do you want to wait? Or do you feel that you have given enough time for a decision to be made? Only you can decide.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of health.

Some people will never be good for you, and not only do they hold you back from your dreams, but they also cause you to make unhealthy choices that impact your life in many ways.

It's time to put away the excuses and began to look at your lifestyle holistically. Live it the way you know you should.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of creativity.

You may be experiencing a block of energy and it can cause you to feel as though your thoughts and ambitions are no longer important.

Everyone goes through these moments, and nothing seems to change them except for time. This too shall pass.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of home. Try not to get into a mindset that makes you think that the only safe place you can be is in your own house.

Yes, there is a pandemic, but if you take the right precautions you can enjoy company and do things with others. It's important to have balance in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of conversations.

Some people will be stubborn and try to control your conversation even though you are hoping to have a dialogue that is helpful and transparent for the both of you.

Sometimes you just have to give a little bit of space for people to come around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of money. There can be a hold on your finances, and this can cause stress between you and your significant other.

You may be battling against each other instead of working together as a team.

Someone will have to be the better person and change the narrative. Hopefully, it will be you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of the personal development.

When love is not going the way that you want to it's easy to let yourself go.

However, this is the time when you need to start increasing your attention on yourself.

Use your alone time as a way to focus on your needs and schedule some me-time that is much needed and overdue.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Taurus Moon squares Saturn in your sector of the past. Mistakes just will never go away and you just have to learn how to work around them.

While you may not be able to sweep a certain situation under the rug for the rest of your life, that doesn't make you a bad person.

What it means is that this is your life taking a turn in a direction where are you not only help yourself but also are able to be there for others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.