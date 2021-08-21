3 Zodiac Signs Who Reveal Their Love During Mercury Trine Pluto Starting August 22, 2021

On August 22, we will begin the transit known as Mercury Trine Pluto. We can expect a lot of wild fantasy, unreal nerve and a whole lot of blurting going down.

The planet Mercury always knows how to get in there, and when it does - especially if it's Trine with Pluto, it can deliver courage - and audacity.

What will we be doing with all of this nervy chutzpah starting August 22?

For some of us, we'll be professing our love; there's someone out there who needs to hear our truth, and like it or not, they're going to hear it.

And that truth will more than likely be love-related, thus making all communications very vulnerable.

The thing with Pluto is that it often times takes our imagination over to the dark side, so while we're expressing our untold love, we may go overboard - we may even end up turning off the person we are adoring. There's a fine line here.

Expressing one's self and one's love is good - but can we keep it from going off the deep end? We shall see.

Zodiac signs who reveal their love during Mercury trine Pluto starting August 22, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You make for the perfect example of how this transit can both get you to express your love for someone, AND, how you will totally take it too far.

You are relying way too hard upon what think is your Leo charm; you think yelling at people - in jest - is funny, and on some level you believe that you are winning them over.

What's really going on is that you are pushing your luck, Leo. It will be so good for you to take it down a notch. Trust in yourself…and have some patience, as well.

You need to believe that what you say to another person is both heard, listened to and considered.

You don’t have to beat them to death with words for them to hear what you have to say. Trust in this; trust in your own ability to convey love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don’t like putting yourself in the position of being vulnerable, but when you fall in love, as you will be doing very soon, you want them to know all about it.

Mercury Trine Pluto in the zodiac sign of Capricorn gives you poetic license, however your poetry may be a little too dark for the one you have your eyes set upon.

You are used to getting what you want, and in this case, you might be overcompensating by saying all the wrong things.

Fear of rejection only exists because you are vulnerable around the person you are interested in, but don't blow it by being paranoid, Scorpio.

Just pace yourself. You are a winner, and you will no doubt win this person over. Just don't crush them with your list of desires right at the top.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know that famous scene in Star Wars where Leia says, "I love you" to Han, and in return he says, "I know"? That's the kind of humiliation you want to avoid during this transit.

It's also the kind of humiliation you will probably have to endure on August 22, if you so happen to be telling someone, for the first time, that you love them.

It looks like you are in love with someone who is shy, quiet; someone who is not used to the sharing of intimate words. You, on the other hand, are a master of intimate words, and you want to use them, goddammit!

The strange and twisted workings of Mercury Trine Pluto really want to get involved - by messing with your words, just for the fun of it. Your best bet would be to ease up on the heavy declarations. Protect your heart, and try not to take things too personally.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been wore king as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda