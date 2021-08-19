3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 20, 2021

Big changes are just around the bend, and it's so good that every zodiac sign will want to give a standing ovation.

We have the Sun in Leo getting ready to close out the season in such a strong way that it's worthy of praise and recognition.

The Sun loves Leo. Leo loves the Sun, and there's nothing better than summertime and this solar season.

Friday, August 20, 2021 will be a great day for all zodiac signs, and benefits three the most.

We are stronger than when we first started this solar season in July, and for that there's much to be grateful for.

The Moon is finally in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and this means that regardless of what is going on in our lives we are still forward-thinking and imagining how we can help ourselves and others.

With the Moon and the Sun in complimentary zodiac signs, love and ego find a special balance.

But, for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on Friday, August 20, 2021 there are special indicators in astrology that show us why.

Uranus is at an important degree in Taurus. Mars in Virgo will be at a criticial degree, too, and Saturn in Aquarius finds itself in a power position which means that all of us benefit, but Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius get the best boost.

We learn certain life lessons on Friday that will prepare us for the second Full Moon in Aquarius which will be here on Sunday.

And, as the Sun enters Virgo this weekend, we have to know what we need to change and what we need to defend to stay the same. And this is what makes Friday so special for all zodiac signs, but especially for three.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 20, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you have had to deal with quite a bit of drama over the last two years thanks to Uranus being in your zodiac sign. This has been hell on wheels and to say that life has been challenging would be an understatement.

But, the light is starting to be revealed at the end of the tunnel. You will need some time for your eyes to adjust. You have had to live in quite a state of complete darkness for sometime.

It is very difficult for someone like you to be able to remain positive and optimistic with so much going on. But, the beauty of all of this is that Uranus is retrograde. And doing so at a critical degree. This means two things for you, Taurus.

One it means that you will have to go back and fix a few problems that did not resolve as well as you would have liked. But, the good news is that you will have a chance once this retrograde season is over to do everything you need to do in the right way.

Second, Uranus at 14° it's like being a teenager all over again. You get to go back to the areas of your past that you felt you made mistakes and correct them, and feel wiser and bolder than ever before.

Friday is going to be when you have a chance to rebuild a firm foundation to build on, and you'll have the energy to follow through in ways you wanted, but couldn't do to situations out of your control.

While that sounds like a lot of work, and maybe it doesn't really sound like Friday is going to be such a great day, it is. You will see soon enough that Friday begins the end of this tremendously difficult season of life. And for that, eventually, you'll recognize how important and amazing this weekend will be for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Mars at 13° in your sign is an important place for it to be. For one, it marks the middle section of this transit but also it tells you some things about yourself.

You may have a small outburst of anger and frustration on Friday, but even though this has you feeling frazzled and as though you have let yourself down. This loss of self-control is healing for you.

It allows you to let go of some of that pent-up frustration that you have been carrying around for too long.

Yes, you will have to come to terms with your humanity, Virgo, and even though this is not pretty for you, once you "let it all out" you will feel much better.

You will see clearly. There is something healing and cathartic about this day, and this is what will make Friday, August 20, super special for you.

Of special mention is that Mars is harmonizing with Uranus the planet of chaos. Uranus is retrograde, And this means that many of the things in your life that have caused you harm will start to have their own meeting with karma. You're not going to have to do anything at all.

You will just sit back and watch how people end up getting a hefty dose of what is coming to them. In fact, you may feel quite a bit of compassion for their hardship. And, as you see these things come into place it will teach you that you do have a heart, and that you can be emotional again without feeling unsafe.

All these things are what makes Friday so important for you. And it's a good thing that you are able to go through this experience just before the weekend which will allow you a chance to process all that you feel.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Because this weekend, your solar season is about to return, and it's a time of change, changes you needed and wanted for far too long.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friday is set to be a game changer for you, Aquarius. With Saturn in your zodiac sign at 8° you will find out something that you needed to know but no one was willing to tell you.

This is going to be a hard thing to hear, but once you have all the information in your hands, you are able to make an educated decision.

There is something very special about Saturn being at the Scorpio degree while in your zodiac sign. You are like a super sleuth who can search up details without any difficulty.

In fact, you are coming across as slightly intimidating to others who may want to pull the wool over your eyes and hide things from you.

You will not be left out to dry as Saturn continues to trine Venus, the planet of love and beauty who shines her light down on you during this transit. No, you are ahead of the game.

Something else is taking place behind the scenes on Friday. Uranus in Taurus is speaking with Saturn urging it on and telling the planet of structure to get rid of all the toxicity in your life.

You won't have to do much to make it happen because it's already happening in front of you.

You may even perceive it, but on Friday you will have confirmation of your hunches —and, this is why Friday, August 20 will be important, and super good for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.