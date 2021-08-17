Love Horoscope For Wednesday, August 18, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 18, 2021.

Our love horoscope for Wednesday has two strong polarizing energies put into place, and it's going to be tough to decide which one will rule the day.

The Sun is intense when its only three days before the end of Leo Season, so passion (or the desire for some fun) is at a high note.

But we are mentally conservative. At least, we may be smart enough to keep our priorities in order with the Moon in Capricorn all day.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus comes out of a critical degree in your sector of relationships and this brings a certain type of stability into your love life.

You may send that things are moving in a new direction. There’s a bit of optimism about the things that are to come. You’re less anxious and if you’ve felt insecure, that also lessens.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus comes out of a critical degree in your sector of relationships and you are ready to get involved more now.

There’s a sense of urgency about making decisions. If you have been thinking about dating someone new but not accepted an invite, you may be more open to the idea now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have learned from your past, Gemini. Venus comes out of a critical degree in your sector of relationships and romance, and this brings good things your way in the area of love.

Sometimes you struggle with knowing what it is that you want, but with Venus speaking to Saturn to support you, desire starts to take form and everything falls into place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You need to feel secure in your love life, and when all the pieces come together, you are open and beautifully vulnerable.

Venus comes out of a critical degree in your sector of relationships, and this brings a sense of urgency to be there for your family.

You know what it's like to feel alone, and someone you love may need you to hold a hand and say you're there when needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A little bit of love goes a long way, and when you say "I love you" you mean it.

Venus speaks to Saturn in your sector of communication and there's great impact when you use the right words.

When you are sure about how you feel, you speak with confidence. Where there is doubt in love, your actions show that there's nothing to fear.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in your money sector can have you so obsessed with what it is that you have.

There can be a tad bit of jealousy coming from you at times, and when it comes out it may surprise even you.

You're still trying to figure this thing called love out, and finding out where you stand isn't easy. So, you're going to be testing it in ways that reveal your insecurity and need for affirmation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are things about yourself that you don't really know, Libra, but when Venus transits your zodiac sign you are inclined to pay closer attention than you usually do.

You tend to be tough around the edges and softer on the inside. So, today, when something penetrates your cool exterior and hits a hot button, you're not going to be able to ignore it.

This is not the end of your self-discovery, but the start of learning more about what makes you tick. So, pay attention.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are something Scorpio with your possessive ways, and while Venus is in your enemy sector that territorial side of you that you tend to keep under wraps may show up in a way that makes you feel out of control.

With Saturn speaking to Venus, you may come to a solid conclusion that the only way to find peace of mind is for you to detach. You might need a little space, so ask for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You might ditch love to hang out with friends, and while you're out having fun enjoying life you'll see the value in these permanent relationships you've built for yourself.

Saturn speaking to Venus comes through giving you a vision of what you want for your future, and how much of your decision-making is rooted in your past.

You may not realize it until you're caught up in the moment and an epiphany strikes.

But seeing things fo what they are helps you to know how all the pieces fit together in your life. This may be just what you need when you're ready to embrace new love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's hard to connect with your emotional side when Venus is in your solar house of career and social status, and when Venus speaks to your ruling planet Saturn, you are all work and little play. A partner may need to connect with you through your work instead of trying to pry you away from it.

This can be challenging but it's also a chance to plug in some romance where you hadn't considered finding it before. A work /dinner date or checking business emails while watching a show are all ways to your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You still aren't sure if you believe in love, but while Venus is in the zodiac sign of Libra, doubts about romance, relationships and their potential have your attention.

You may still feel as though you're not ready to jump into something with both feet just yet, but if ever you were open to entertain the idea of a budding romance - now may be that time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some secrets are best kept to yourself and while Venus is in Libra you need more privacy from others.

This is your time to introspect and to think. You're self-reflective right now and where there may still be problems in your dating life, you start to see them and want to do something to solve it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.