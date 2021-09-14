3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 15, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 15, 2021, will feel like there's just not enough time in the day to get things done.

Wednesday will be a rough day for Aries, Gemini, and Scorpio zodiac signs, so expect difficulties and challenges, so if you know one, be gentle.

Yes, we're looking at a 'slightly' rough day for a few of the beloved signs of the Zodiac, but nothing too terrible and certainly nothing we can't handle.

Always know that - you are bigger than your own problems, any day, and on all days. Know it, and own it. You're the boss of your life.

Having said that, we're working with Moon Trine Uranus in Taurus today, and as it goes with this transit, we tend to feel a pull - perhaps even one that goes negative.

We may be lost in thought or distracted to a fault, and it's in that distraction where we may find ourselves getting in trouble.

We're also in Virgo, which can bring on a lot of self-doubt and second-guessing. We may not trust ourselves - and we may definitely feel distrust towards others.

Some of us will lose money this week, and some will gain. It all depends on what influences are working with your particular sign.

Who's going to have a rough day on September 15, 2021?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 15, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon is passing through Capricorn, which will give you a ton of energy - but Mercury just happens to be in your House of Creativity, and that means you'll be going through a dead stop when it comes to being able to express yourself.

What will feel frustrating to you, is that your ideas will be very clear - in your mind, but due to the planetary influences, you won't be able to say what you mean, and will therefore be very misunderstood this day.

This will drive you bonkers, for sure. Try to give yourself a little room - don't beat yourself up for things you are not in control of. You'll be OK, Aries, just wait it out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If only you could just walk away from family responsibilities, right, Gemini? The truth is, a family can definitely be a huge bummer at times.

You've got Pluto in your House of Relationship - square Mars, and that means you simply won't be getting along with anyone - especially mates or family members - this week. Look, you love being alone - and you adore time off.

This may be one of those days where you can best suit your needs by staying as far off the grid as you can. We all know that's hard to do, but a word of warning: The stars are not in your favor in terms of communication and family members, so you might be better off avoiding all of it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Holy smokes, things are trudging along a little too slowly for your tastes, aren't they, Scorpio? This week is going to drag.

You've just risen from the swamps that are Pluto and Mercury retrograde, and you're simply not in the mood for more...and yet, more is here.

This is a good week for you to practice being patient. What would be best for you is to throw yourself into career-related schemes; love and family are off the radar today.

The more you expect, the more disappointment you will receive, so do yourself a favor - concentrate on what is possible, and leave the impossible for another day.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda