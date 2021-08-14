3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 15, 2021

Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces are the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day, but there's a bit of tension in the air for all of us on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

The Sun is in Leo which brings a lot of intensity to the ego. The Moon is in Scorpio where it's debilitated. And, these energies do not bode well for most zodiac signs.

Still, no one likes to hear bad news and being told that you might be a zodiac sign who will have a rough day is probably at the top of your list.

But, for some zodiac signs, knowing in advance that a day is going to be fraught with challenges is an opportunity to prepare, which is why astrology can be so helpful sometimes.

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 15, 2021 can point their finger at the Quarter Moon in Scorpio that takes place on Sunday.

Each Moon phase in astrology brings some sort of lesson, challenge, and emotional reaction. The Moon is the symbol of the past, the mother, and all things emotional.

So, of course, it stands to reason that zodiac signs who have a strong connection to the Moon may feel this Quarter Moon lunar phase in a way that's hard and not so amazing.

Cancer is ruled by the Moon. The Moon is in its fall when in the sign of Capricorn, and when the Moon can bring confusion to Pisces.

So, that may be why these are the three signs that make the top of our list on Sunday.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 15, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Anything that sets your emotions into high gear can throw an otherwise peaceful day off kilter, and it's not so much that August 15 is going to be bad. What will happen is that you will feel raw.

This Moon is going to hit you right in the feels, and all the past relationship baggage you've left piled up in the closet is going to come tumbling out. Tears are going to flow, and this may be exactly what you need - not necessarily what it is that you want.

Sunday is most definitely going to be a two-edged sword for you, Cancer. It will feel as though the Moon is picking a fight with you.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of transformation, and you aren't really ready for change. You will want to keep things the same. Change is work, and your heart is tired. This may all feel too much for you.

But these feelings will not go away, in fact, they will only grow stronger throughout the day. Just after the Quarter Moon in Scorpio, the Moon will enter the sign of Sagittarius and speak to Jupiter. Jupiter is like a magnifying glass, and what is it paying attention to? Your sector of health.

The truth is that you've been shoving emotions down for so long, and it's unhealthy for you.

Now that they are starting to bubble up to the surface, it's a confusing and tough time to navigate, but your body won't let you hide from the truth any longer.

When the Moon speaks to Saturn, on Sunday, August 15, you may feel a lot of anxiety about what you want in life.

A part of you may think that you just need to shake things off and move on, but your heart knows better.

You have to dig in and do the hard work of healing, and this is something that you have run from for reason.

This is hard on you, Cancer, and that's why August 15 may be particularly rough for you but it's a turning point - a U-turn you need in your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You aren't one to really discuss your feelings, and you certainly don't enjoy hearing about the feelings of others, and that is what makes Sunday, August 15, a particularly tough day for your zodiac sign.

The Moon is in the sign of Scorpio entering Sagittarius, and it will have you sensing things that you did not want to discuss now, and actually, not ever.

Your ruling planet is going to square Uranus on Sunday, which rocks the boat of your life in ridiculous ways, and this can result in drama from the people in your life.

You might wonder what in the heck is going on as you get pulled into problems you didn't create and quite frankly you could not stop even if you tried.

You thought the day was going to be easy, but humans will make it complex for you, and this is why Sunday is a tougher than average day.

Likely the schedule you planned will also be out the window. You're back to square one, and truthfully, and with Mars inconjunction Saturn this may make you feel mad.

Here's a warning, Capricorn, this is not all about you. The Moon quintile Saturn is trying to tell you to stop dwelling on what you want and start thinking about what's in the best interest of others.

You might not know what that is, and don't expect there to be clarity for the entire day. Mercury, the ruler of communication and thinking is not on the same page with your ruling planet, either. So, clarity is not going to come easily to you.

You'll be putting out emotional fires all day, and this is what makes Sunday super tough to the point that when the day is over, you'll be so glad to turn the page.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Quarter Moon on Sunday can bring you to a crisis of belief. You will question everything, and that is why Sunday will be a rough day for you.

You need to feel grounded in order to have a good day. And all these changes will leave you feeling as though you do not have a soft place to land.

You have too many changes coming at you all at the same time, and this is why Sunday is quite challenging.

Neptune, your ruler will speak to the Midheaven, and this pushes your life to the front of the world in some way, but when you need to feel confident, you'll feel confused.

The Neptune in your sign is not doing you any favors when it speaks to the Sun in Leo. Instead of knowing what you want, what to focus on gets lost in the shuffle.

Sunday's Quarter Moon will speak to Neptune on Sunday, and this may make it very difficult for you to think clearly.

Don't look to your friends to help you figure things out. Chances are your relationships will not be of much help to you on Sunday.

On Sunday, Venus leaves your sector of commitment, and texts can remain unread, calls not returned, and people may seem to avoid you.

On August 15, Pisces give yourself a little bit of wiggle room, you'll need it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.