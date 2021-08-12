Love Horoscope For Friday, August 13, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 13, 2021.

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo and on Friday her energy begins to make waves in love.

Venus is all about putting things in its place, and she can be so focused on the daily to-dos that there's little room left for the romantic side of love.

For all zodiac signs, Friday can feel like there's too much work and not enough hugs. Exercise caution when setting standards too high for anyone to reach, including yourself.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Try not to pile on the work as a way of ignoring your emotional needs. With Venus in your solar house of daily duties, you may be inclined to put your value in what it is that you do instead of who you are.

With Pluto speaking to Venus, you have an opportunity to realize how different your life would be if you would just slow down a little bit and enjoy life for a while without putting any demands on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's going to take a moment to enjoy the pleasures of life and this may include having a little bit of fun and forgetting about what you have to do.

You are at a place in your life where you can grow spiritually through doing things that are creative and allow you to connect with your heart and foster a spirit of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini you are becoming more aware of the people in your life that provide you love and support.

This can be a great incentive for you to give back what you have received from others emotionally, or even physically.

You may find that the world truly is a reciprocal energy that continues to grow depending on what it is you decide to focus on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are easily persuaded by sweet words and compliments right now. This could be because your heart is wide open to receive love or to be in a relationship with another person.

At the same time, you are more receptive to sharing your own thoughts and feelings. He may even become more expressive than you ordinarily would be willing to risk doing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Investing in yourself doesn't have to cost money. You can spend a little bit of extra time in your daily tasks that allow you to be healthier, wiser, and happy.

Now it's a great time for you to focus on the little things that you do that improve your health. Aim to be beautiful from the inside out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love has transformative power and a little bit of romance comes your way. There's a sense that something is about to change, and it can have your mind racing as you wonder the 'what-ifs'.

The potential of love could give you a sense of wanderlust as Pluto speaks to Venus bringing intense emotional energy. Who knows, Virgo. Maybe your heart is beginning to thaw.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love means seeing the ugly side and still being able to see the good. There are times when you may witness the less desirable aspects of your partner, and even within yourself.

It's so hard to be that emotionally naked in front of another person, and to admit that you're wrong, but these are the moments when love deepens and grows to the point where it can be truly defined as unconditional.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friends change. Things change, and you change. You are learning to be without the pleasures of life as the pandemic has taught you to be emotionally frugal.

There are things that you are ready to experience right now, and it can come to you by way of the people in your life that do not have any romantic attraction to you but simply want to enjoy your company.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have been putting a lot of your time and energy into earning a living and trying to save money.

You've amassed quite a bit during the last year, and despite everyone saying that the pandemic has been fraught with hardships, you've prospered.

This can have you feeling so grateful and hoping that even more good things are to come. You just need a little more time to truly see what that good thing is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Believe in love, even if you can't see it happening to you. You need to have faith in the power of love as it can transform how you are with people.

You have put up many guards of self-protection, but some of these barriers to your heart may break down allowing someone to connect in a loving way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Just as you may have receive something bad from someone, you may receive something good.

Remember that behind every negative situation you experience just around the corner is a positive one to create a balance in your life, even in areas of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A relationship may form out of a friendship. You may start to see someone with new eyes.

And they may see you in a new light. A friendship could be the start of a beautiful relationship that withstand a test of time because you knew each other before love came into the picture.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.