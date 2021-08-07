3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Over An Ex During The Moon Conjunct Mercury Starting August 8th, 2021

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 there will be three zodiac signs who will finally get over an ex. They will feel ever so thankful to be on the other side emotionally.

When the Moon conjuncts Mercury starting on August 8, three zodiac signs who get over an ex will feel ready to fall in love once again.

If you've ever been madly, hopelessly, ridiculously in love, then there's a very good possibility that you've also experienced the utter agony of breaking up with the person you were attached to.

That attachment is something you never could have anticipated, and in some weird show of loyalty to the person whom you are no longer with, you keep the pain going by reliving the relationships again and again in your mind. You're just not ready to accept it...until now, when the Moon Conjunct Mercury, starting August 8, 2021.

We all know we don't just 'get over' exes - and forcing this to happen is simply not a thing. What happens is that their importance in our lives fades, and that is why they always say that time heals all wounds.

And time, when aided by the most perfect of cosmic transits, does indeed give us the power to free ourselves from heartbreak, rejection and the intense feeling of being powerless.

One day, you feel a 'click.' Hey - you didn't think of that person today, what's up with that? Could you be...getting over them? Well yes, that's exactly what's happening.

Depending on your sign, you may be on the verge of a click moment, and if you open to it, you could set yourself on a new trajectory, where you start from scratch and the pains and heartaches of the past are just that - part of the past. Welcome to your new free life, friend - it's going to be amazing.

Zodiac signs who get over an ex during the Moon conjunct Mercury starting August 8, 2021:

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

While you don't like to admit it, you still think about your ex, and whether or not you want them back (you probably don't), you have had a very hard time letting them go.

This is someone who hurt you - badly, and while you are no masochist, you still can't wrap your head around why ANYONE, let alone this person, could have the nerve to go out of their way to hurt you.

You mull this thought over and over, and while you consciously know that they are bad for you, your lack of understanding as to why they did whatever they did keeps your curious. Where are they, what are they doing - and the fated and most horrific of all thoughts: Are they thinking of me?

Here's a clue, Sagittarius: They are not thinking of you, they are thinking only of themselves. It just takes a shift in perspective (thank you, Moon Conjunct Mercury) for you to see this ex as worthless in your life.

They no longer play a part in your world, and as of August 8, you will begin to heal in earnest. Once you begin to let go, you won't even remember who they were to begin with.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When you think about your ex, you get angry. This anger makes you feel on edge; you overeat, you curse - you over-indulge in whatever vice you can find. Thinking about your ex doesn't just make you feel like garbage, it keeps you attached to them.

And as we've learned in the teaching of Buddhism, attachment is the root of all suffering. And why? Because when that attachment is severed, as it is with a death or a break-up, we suffer. You, on the other hand are long into your break-up.

It's ok to fall apart here or there, but to spend a long time suffering over someone who couldn't give a lick about you or your suffering is just plain dumb. Enough is enough, and though you weren't ready to accept this a while back, you've now got Moon Conjunct Mercury to speed things up.

As they say, "Cut to the chase." Or, "Don't bore us to the chorus." In other words, why spend another second on this creep, when you know in your heart that if you let them go - you'll get it all.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

One of the ways you're going to finally get over your ex and the affect they have on you and your life, is by telling them off.

You are someone who likes the idea of completion; loose ends are just not a Pisces thing, and the way you broke up left a lot of loose ends, all up in the air and ready to be interpreted.

Still in all, you really don't want to have any discrepancies to deal with - you want the truth, you want it now, and you are finally ready to do some head-on confronting.

You no longer want the relationship back; no, no, this confrontation isn't about a reunion, it's about saying what's on your mind and purging yourself of their meaning in your life.

Choose your words wisely, own them and then speak the truth as you see fit, Pisces. You will free yourself from the bondage of this lost relationship.

On August 8 - new life begins. Be there for it!

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda