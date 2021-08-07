3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Lucky With Love During Mars Opposite Jupiter Starting August 7th, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will be lucky in love starting on August 7th, 2021 can point directly to Mars oppose Jupiter for their blessings.

Mars oppose Jupiter starting August 7th is luck and love combined into one for three zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

It could almost sound intimidating - Mars Opposite Jupiter feels more like 'Clash of the Titans' than it does 'Merry Matchmaker', and yet, this cosmic event brings happier tidings than we might think.

The influential force of these planets trickles down to Earth to bring us something we did not know was coming our way: Luck in love. Whodathunkit!

But - what does 'luck in love' mean? Does it mean we find out soulmate, or could it mean that we are finally able to free ourselves from a relationship that is holding us back?

Luck can work several ways. And love is not always restricted to the love between two people - sometimes that love is 'self love', and if we were to stumble upon that, we'd really be in luck, that's for sure.

What we do know is that Mars Opposite Jupiter means increased self-confidence and a thirst for victory. That sounds like an unstoppable duo, especially if we use that mega power for good.

This is where we can examine the idea of luck, in general; are we just lucky - or are we responsible for the luck we create? However we come to understand that concept of luck - we're about to experience a heap of it, coming our way as of August 7th, 2021.

Who will benefit this time around?

Zodiac signs who will be lucky with love during Mars opposite Jupiter starting on August 7th, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If Mars is actively flagging us for attention, you can best believe Aries is picking up on the signal. Those born under the Aries zodiac sign are going to feel an absolute surge of energy on and after the 7th of August.

If you are an Aries and you have either been looking for love, or wanting to find a new way for you and your present love to experience more joy in the relationship, then thank your lucky starts - as in Jupiter - for the ability to see your options clearly.

You've got the desire for victory, and you envision yourself winning at any cost - while Jupiter is there to broaden your horizons even further.

The planet Jupiter gives you the big picture, while Mars pumps you up with confidence - in love, this looks like you championing your own love story.

Your charm, during this transit, will present as you showing up for the relationship with a promise of security, excitement, and a future. You are lucky in love, Aries...at least for a while.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With all that power in the sky, who are you to back off and resist from taking what's yours? You are Leo zodiac sign - and you don't back off. This attitude is going to be enhanced on the 7th of August, and will feel like a rush of self-confidence and a desire to put that strength to good use.

If you are single, you'll be nervier in your approach towards suitable mates - and if you're already partnered, you will be able to erase the tension in the relationship by doing something you don't do often: apologizing.

Yes, you will come to realize that what's held your relationship back is the fact that you haven't owned your side of whatever has caused issues, and that has made your partner resent you - to a degree.

If you say you are sorry and make amends to the person you love, you will see AND FEEL a noticeable difference suddenly happen in the relationship - and it will feel fantastic. The luck you will have in love is the luck you make for yourself, thanks to an apology and a touch of humility. (Yeah, I mean YOU, Leo...)

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Nothing suits you better than activities that are governed by your ruling planet, Jupiter, as you are always open to Jovian energy.

And when it comes to love - and luck, you're in both, so to speak. Your experience, however, is slightly different than the other signs above; you will make an executive decision to let love in.

Yes, that's right. You've played the game just as everyone else has, but you never really allowed yourself to fully go with the flow of love, and that's prevented you from having the true love experience.

When your planet is opposite Mars, you, Sagittarius, cannot help but feel even more driven to achieve goals, and your secret goal has always been to fall in love - the head over heels kind, the kind of fantasy love that never fails or hurts.

And though you suspect that this doesn't really exist, on August 7th, you're going to toss that doubt to the wind. Life is for the living and if we don't take chances, we don't experience anything different - and you crave the different. Go for the love, Sagittarius. Will it be perfect? Doubtfully, but...who cares? This is life, and we are here to live it.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda