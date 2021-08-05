3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Overcome Their Fears During Saturn Oppose The Sun Starting August 5 To August 11, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will overcome their fears starting on August 5 to August 11, 2021 during Saturn oppose the Sun may feel as through a miracle has taken place.

When I think about Saturn, out there in space, enormous and mysterious, surrounded by blackness and stars - I get a tinge of what is known as astrophobia mixed with megalaphobia - an irrational fear of space and enormous objects.

Being that Saturn Oppose Sun is a transit that can help us get over our fears, I wonder if I'll be struck with a sudden love for the very things that make me phobic. The truth? Probably not.

But for regular ol' fears - oh yes. We can use this transit for just that - overcoming the fears that hold us back in life.

Phobias may need professional treatment, but we are certainly strong enough to confront our fears so that we may co-exist with whatever causes them.

The Sun - the blazing Sun is opposite Saturn. Saturn represents our fears - the Sun shines its megawatt light on it, which in turn acts as a revelation for us, showing us exactly what we fear and what we need to do about it if we are to rid ourselves of this unwanted annoyance.

We live better lives when we are fearless, and this transit is here - starting on August 5 - to help us overcome what we are afraid to face.

Which signs will overcome their fears during Saturn Oppose Sun?

Zodiac signs who will overcome their fears during Saturn oppose the Sun starting on August 5 to August 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You fear becoming irrelevant. That's right. Your fear isn't about confrontation, or public speaking or any of the standards.

Nope, you fear being less important than you'd like to be. What you've done all of your life to combat this fear is that you overcompensate by ordering people around.

If you act like a boss, certainly no one is going to question your authority, and authority is exactly what you like to think of yourself as.

But - it's tiring. You just want to be free of this nonstop concern, and that's exactly what you're going to get, come August 5th - a sense of liberation.

You are smart enough to realize that it doesn't matter what others think of you, and you could kick yourself for the time you've wasted making sure everyone's opinions of you are stellar.

It's a waste of time, and if you really want to know the truth: you're absolute fabulous with or without anyone's approval.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You'd like think of yourself as fearless, and to a degree - you are. But within that degree there's an entire universe of neurotic feelings that you repress - for the sake of others, and for saving face.

Your fear is that no one cares about you, and this is something you'd never speak about, mainly because it makes you come across as vulnerable and weak. Weakness is something you are horrified by, and it's the last thing you'd want someone to associate with you.

Saturn Oppose Sun is going to work with you on getting past the notion that nobody cares.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

What you might see is that you've been undermining people by assuming they don't care, when, in fact, they care very much. What you are privileged to have happen to you, thanks to this transit, is a way out of this thinking. You are loved, and you are about to find out just how true this is.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have always had this fear of being alone.

While you are very much the person who loves to plunge into fantasy - you'd prefer to do it with somebody else, and what's happened over the years is that your fear of being alone has created a vacuum state; your need verges on being a bottomless pit, and when people pick up on your vibe, it reads as something they can never fill.

Your fear acts as a self-fulfilling prophecy: you see loneliness as your destiny and unconsciously, you create more of it.

Saturn Oppose Sun wants nothing to do with this, and will not support your efforts to feel bad. You'd be advised to honor this transit by telling yourself that not only are you loved, but that you are not alone. You're never alone, Aquarius - and all is well in your world.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda