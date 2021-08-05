Love Horoscope For Friday, August 6, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 6, 2021.

Good vibes only is what's in store for Friday as the Moon in Cancer works in harmony with Venus in Virgo.

Mental health and emotional well-being are important things to focus on during the Moon trine Neptune. Do something relaxing to close out the week.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, August 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Everyone says you have to be sacrificial whenever you're in love, but Aries, it's time for you to put yourself in a position of power and that includes taking care of your own needs.

The Moon harmonizes with Venus, and this makes it extra important for you to tend to your own needs.

Despite how you feel, rest is very important to you right now and if you push yourself too hard you will burn out, and that won't be good for you or the people that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Take things slowly. The best way for someone to get you to open up right now is to do something that you enjoy.

Rather than putting tons of pressure on you to get deep into conversation, taking walks or enjoying nature is a wonderful way for you to open up and feel as though things happen without any unnecessary pressure.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Spend the day focusing on being conservative with your energy.

You are becoming more aware of the need to protect yourself and your family from any unexpected crisis.

So one way to do this is to plan your financial matters in advance so that you feel more prepared. This is one way for you to show your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon harmonizes with Venus, and the human connection that is so hard to find is what you long to have in your love life.

You're feeling things more intensely now than ever before. That is why having someone in your life that truly listens can be so meaningful for you. Schedule some one-on-one time, over dinner and coffee, to really connect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Keep your eye open for something you'll spot and feel like you have to buy for yourself or another person.

The day's spiritual energy is wide open for you to connect with, and you'll discover these little unexpected moments that cause you to cross paths with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are sentimental today, and you may feel like it is for nothing. But in reality, you are naturally a sensitive person, and being around certain people will bring that side of from you.

When your heart is wide open to receive love, it's important to allow yourself to receive whatever message the universe has decided to leave.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's nice to have a job that helps you to forget about heart ache when you're going through it.

Right now things require you to expand a lot of emotional energy. But going to the office can provide a welcome break for you to give you a reminder that life still goes on, and you have value.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

How are you think maybe hidden from friends that you are afraid to offend. You may not be as fully convicted as others about a particular matter.

For this reason, a wedge has started to develop in your communication with other people. It may be difficult to change one person over to how you feel about life. But these conversations can come up and be challenging for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may find out some interesting information about an important woman in your life. This could be a coworker, or someone who is just an acquaintance.

However be sensitive to the fact that everyone is going through a difficult time the only difference is that some people are more open about their struggles than others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A little getaway with your loved one may be super special for you to to do this weekend.

Even if you can't get away, a staycation at home would be very nice. Plan to make your time together extra special at the end of this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You get caught up in the details as you share things about yourself with another person. It can be hard to share your backstory, especially if there are parts of it that you are sad about.

Try to remind yourself that you don't have to get someone up to speed all in one day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The stars align for you to fall in love with someone that could become a long-term partner.

When you are out and about dating or getting to know people be sure to be picky because you may find that down the road the same person you spent much time with it's not the one that you truly want.

We can chalk it up to experience or you can decide that you were trying to be a better judge of character quickly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.