Your daily horoscope for August 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus. The Sun remains in Leo bringing attention to fun, playfulness and passion.

The Sun conjuncts with Mercury on Sunday. Sun conjunct Mercury is the perfect astrological weather for conversations at the beach, late night strolls, and spending time with children.

If your birthday is on August 1:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You have a lot of courage. You're naturally protective of the underdog. You have big ideas and lots of energy to make things happen.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American actor Jason Mamoa and American actor, singer and dancer Elijah Kelley.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, August 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are all about positive energy today. From listening to upbeat music to enjoying the conversation, you want to avoid anything that puts a damper on your day.

This is the time to focus on what inspires you. Surround yourself with good messages that feed your spirit and do things that make you feel like the world is there for you to conquer.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, a lot of attention is on your home and your family. Catch up on all the scrapbooking that you’ve been wanting to do. Or take some of the photos that are in your phone and have them printed it out to make a collage to share with your family and friends.

Catch up on phone calls, emails, and anything that’s going on social media that you missed this week. Get back to feeling like you finally have your own life in order, while putting your family first.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with a Sun conjunct Mercury in Leo you are quite the conversation starter today.

It doesn’t matter if you’re texting or sharing funny Memes on social media, you are helping others to engage with each other and bringing out the best in people.

Don’t be surprised if some thing you post on social media becomes quite the spot for everyone to chime in. This is what you do Gemini, and you’re very good at it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are counting your pennies today, and you may find it really helpful to work on your budget.

From catching up on your online banking to finally opening up all the mail that’s piled up on a desk, you will be figuring out where you stand financially. Getting organized can be a great way to pass your time.

And if you have not yet filed your taxes, this is also a good time for you to do to get that done before the deadline.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, even though you already know that not everything is about you, for today you’d like for things to be that way.

You want to be the center of attention in everything you say and do. So dress up and flaunt what you've got.

It’s a great day for you to be out and about catching up on your errands. You could end up running into an old friend and catching up a little bit on each others lives.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Some people run from the past, but not you, you face it. Today you look back with a purpose. Walk down memory lane and reflect on your history.

What was it that you liked about the last year?

What was it that you feel you need to change? Really get into the bones of your life and find a bit of hope in the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it’s an amazing time for you to socialize and to really see who your friends are and what your role is in your relationships.

From catching up through Facebook or connecting over the phone, make it a point to reach out to the people that are core to your circle and that you continue to know you can trust at anytime.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this is a great day for you to really put your career as a priority.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

From sending out cover letters and resumes to checking out what jobs are available to you in your field, you may find that you are so lucky. You're in a solid position to land your dream job and perhaps it may even involve a remote assignment.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, even though you don't see yourself to be an overly religious person, this is a great day for you to get involved in some deep and intense study regarding the spiritual realm.

From going out and buy a new tarot card deck to learning a little bit more about crystals and healing energy get deep in your knowledge about the esoteric, and apply some things you learn to your own life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, although no one really likes to talk about death matters, you realize that what doesn’t get planned doesn’t get done.

So if there are some inheritance things, wills, and anything related to who gets what in the event of someone’s untimely passing, this is a time for you to put it down on paper. At the very least, plan to do so in the future when you have time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, there are so many different ways to tell someone that you care, that the three words don’t need to be said at all.

Today you show your love in ways that go beyond what's written or the spoken. Schedule an outing to a favorite spot where you and your partner can connect. Plan a sweet night in so that you’re able to shut out the world and enjoy quality time together.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's hard to believe that the year is almost over, Pisces, and today it’s all about getting things done and checking off items on your to do list.

If you are hoping to plan ahead for the holidays, this week is a great time to start your shopping, or start deciding who will be on your list of people to make things by hand to gift in the future

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.