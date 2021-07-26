3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Make A Big Mistake During Mercury Quincunx Jupiter Starting July 28, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who will make a big mistake during Mercury quincunx to Jupiter starting July 28 through July 30th, 2021.

Mercury quincunx Jupiter is when things start to become problematic in astrology.

Quincunx. Now there's a word for you. What on earth does this word mean, or imply, when we delve into astrological terms?

A quincunx is an aspect of 150 degrees between two planets. This aspect is also known as an 'inconjunct' and is often times associated with incompatibility or difference.

It is not necessarily negative, however it can be disruptive in ways.

Right now, as of July 28, we have what is known as Mercury quincunx Jupiter, which in human understanding might mean trouble right around the corner.

Why? Because Jupiter's influence magnifies everything and Mercury, if not well-balanced, can become chaotic and unravelled when in Jupiter's presence.

So, what are we looking at then? We're looking at a lot of speaking out of turn, saying all the wrong things at the wrong times, and a very good chance of that we will all drift into highly dramatic misunderstandings with dire consequences. Time to think before we speak...but will we?

Which signs are about to make a big mistake during Mercury quincunx Jupiter?

Zodiac signs who will make a big mistake during Mercury quincunx Jupiter, July 28 to July 30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

How many times have you put your foot in your mouth, while trying to deliver a message to someone? If you're to be honest, it's probably an outstanding number of times, and that's basically because you're a very nervy person, Aries.

Much of the time you think you're being funny, while, whomever you're speaking with walks away thinking you were rude.

This 'funny/rude' routine is not new to you, and under the right 'wrong' circumstances - for instance Mercury quincunx Jupiter - that rudeness may just get you in big trouble.

While it's admirable to be bold, even blunt - it's not cool to be the one who MUST say what you feel at the risk of hurting others. It's not funny, Aries - you need to reel it in a bit.

Yes, you may be smart and charming, but you do have the potential of putting yourself in peril by hurting the wrong person. Wake up, this isn't a game, and you're not the comic relief.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

While you are definitely a badass and quite capable of holding your own - you also tend to downplay your own worth, especially in the workplace.

How this Mercury quincunx Jupiter situation is going to work on you is exactly there - at work, and it's going to have you backing down at the very moment when you should be standing up for your rights - and your paycheck.

You know what a mistake is, Virgo? A mistake is when you don't open your mouth and say what you need because you're too scared to rock the boat.

There are people ready to take advantage of your inability to fight for yourself, and they will - during this quincunx event.

If you want more money, a raise, a promotion, or even a change of desk - this is the time to ask.

If you don't, the opportunity walks away from you. So, which is it, Virgo? A upgrade in pay or a new opportunity to complain for another few months? The choice is yours.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What may just drive you over the edge during this transit is the fact that you don't like anything that threatens your control.

What you're going to find is that Mercury quincunx Jupiter is disruptive to your lifestyle. Say, for instance, you want something done, and your natural impatience makes you come off as 'too much' or unnecessarily pushy.

While you may find your behavior to be totally appropriate, there will be others who are astounded by the way you act and think of you as a bully.

That's not a moniker you like, nor is it one you would ever be proud of.

There's a lesson for you during this aspect, and that is to use discretion. It may not be your style, but your style may offend people at times, which could work against you, if you're not careful. Your biggest mistake is not monitoring your own behavior.

Nobody's perfect, Scorpio, and we all have to play within certain boundaries. Learn this and you'll flow much easier through life.

