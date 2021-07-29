Love Horoscope For Friday, July 30, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 30, 2021.

Mars is now in Virgo on Friday, and the planet of war speaks with the Moon just before it enters the sign of Taurus.

Mars speaking to the Moon in Aries can bring up intense feelings, and some of them are slightly more negative than usual.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When you are so judgmental Aries, you only hurt yourself. You're overly sensitive today, and this can be a double-edge sword.

Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon and it can feel as though your identity is under speculation, and the person who is the most critical of your flaws? Surprisingly, it's yourself. Try not to be so harsh, but do work on what you think you can improve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Let it go, Taurus. You cannot change what was and you can only look forward to the future.

Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon, and it can feel as though your past is coming to haunt you once again.

While you may be able to delete old posts and photos off your social media, internally, deleting bad feelings takes time, and that's a process you can't rush or purge.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are in high spirits, and this brings your social side out more. Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon and it can feel as though your friends are not all on the same page.

You may be doing things your way right now, and for that reason, promote tolerance. You are a people person, even when you think you'd prefer to be by yourself, the truth is yes, that will work but not for long.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are in a power position and this can benefit you and your family. Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon and it can feel as though your career is on a steady climb.

You're putting in the hours and you know what it takes to make things flow together nicely. So, it's good to use that skill in a way that benefits yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Stop arguing with people to try and get them to see things your way. It's not going to happen.

Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon and it can feel as though your beliefs, and you are literally at odds with anyone you try to have see facts.

The facts are important to you right now, and when you aren't able to convince someone that the truth stands, it's going to be frustrating for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Not everything you do can be locked down tightly from someone whose decided to look up your social media and lurk. Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon and it can feel as though your secrets and going to be exposed by an X who is still bitter about a breakup.

And things you tried to bury could come back around to haunt you. So take action. If you're in a position to keep your personal information private, consider it as a possible idea.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Relationships have their share of highs and lows.

You may need to make sure that your sense of humor is intact. Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon and it can feel as though your marriage is in trouble.

There is a sense of tension in the air that can lasts for a few months, and you'll need to be patient to work things out.

Find a reason to smile. Do things that you both seemed to like initially.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love is an act of courage each day, and you may find yourself putting your feelings out there to help show the world that they have a voice. But, this is not an easy task to do, even if your heart is in the right place.

Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon and it can feel as though your work and your time are restricted when it comes to expressing yourself. Love can find a way - depend on your social networks and your inner circle of friend to get what you need to say out into the universe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love a good love story, but being together can be a struggle right now. Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon and it can feel as though your romance sector is changing.

The prospect of new love appeals to you now more than ever. If you're unhappy in your current relationship an argument could become the culprit of a breakup.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your family loves one another, but there is also a time when they cannot live together for too long. Heads butt and personalities collide when Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon.

It can feel as though you are in a war zone the next few weeks to see how your family structures and now, it's time to create space.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Right now may not be the best time to book a cruise even if you have been hoping to take one for so long.

Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon and it can feel as though your travel plans are not working out the way you hoped they would. Take a deep sign of relief and hang in there. Things will work themselves out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Money can cause problems in relationships, and when Mars in Virgo speaks to the Moon it can feel as though your money problems will not go away.

Figure out an accountability system with your partner where you divulge what you are planning to spend. You can get a better handle of them but this will take some time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.