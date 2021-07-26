Your daily horoscope for July 27, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo, and the Moon will spend the day in Pisces.

Mercury enters the sign of Leo on Tuesday.

If your birthday is on July 27, 2021:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are strong and determined. You typically keep your life to yourself, although you're unafraid to be in the spotlight.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include Cuban-American baseball player Alex Rodriguez and New York Times Best Selling author Cassandra Claire.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Keep both feet on the ground as your head fills with ideas that you want to implement, (yesterday).

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of passion and creativity, and this can bring out a lot of fresh ideas for you to the surface.

You have to be cautious though, because you do have a tendency to not finish something that you start out of sheer excitement.

Don't make sudden statements that you will do something. Instead, take a more mature route and say 'you'd like to' and wait.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There is still so much that you need to talk about, Taurus, and you have to make the time and push the issue even if it feels as though people are not willing to listen.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of home and family, and you may be so concerned about the recent changes caused by the virus and want to make sure your loved ones are protected.

You can speak your mind, even though they may not want to talk about it anymore. Have a clean conscience though, Taurus. At least you will know you did your best, and no one can fault you for that.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are ruled by the planet Mercury, and Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of communication.

This is the perfect time for you to increase your quality time with friends and people you tend to keep in touch with.

If you are feeling as though it may be better to start social distancing again, don't let that stop you from staying in touch. Video or text to keep your social live flowing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to buy your house or to sign a contract for a new apartment. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of money and personal property, and this brings a lot of luck your way to acquire a place you love.

You'll be able to relocated without many obstacles. If you're looking, and have given up due to how high the market has been, this week, keep looking. You may be surprised at how quickly you find a place that's fits your budget.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have been going through a lot of changes this year, and the challenges keep mounting up making you feel like someone you're not. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of identity.

This is a great time to sign up with a mentor or to see a therapist for a mental health tune-up to just bounce ideas about the future or to get to the core of any self-esteem issues you struggle with so that by the end of this year, you are feeling much stronger and much better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don't overshare personal information or details, and whatever you do, avoid answering phone numbers that you do not recognize on your cell phone.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of hidden enemies, and you could become a victim of a phishing scam if you're not careful. Change your passwords and be sure to keep anything you need to remain private, secured.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's not what you say, but how you say it, Libra, and when Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of friendships, everyone is listening with a little more sensitivity.

So, you will want to be mindful of the fact that your social network does not always see things in the same way that you do. It can be hard for you to empathize at times, but use your common sense, and when someone says things bothered them, listen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Call them back or at the very least, send an email, Scorpio, If you have not heard back from last week's interview, don't hesitate too long.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of social status and career, so a new job offer can be on its way for you.

But, that doesn't mean you don't have to try. In fact, try and let people know you're still interested.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are struggle with feelings of self doubt, and it can help you to write out your concerns and see if journalling can help you to get to the bottom of what you're worried about.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of beliefs, and you may go through an entire week or month of asking God why things happened to you or your loved ones.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be sure to get things down on paper, Capricorn.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of shared resources, and you will want to make sure that what you are sharing with another person has some footing to it.

Don't just go on a handshake. That will not protect you. Instead, get it all in contract and be sure to stipulate what it is that you expect and want.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Talk about it, Aquarius. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of commitments.

So, you will need to open up. People aren't going to try and get you to chat.

You have to do that for yourself. What is needed from you is belief and a desire to make things work when times get hard.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Organize yourself. It's the only way to go.

Make a list of all the things you need to do this week. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of daily work. And, you're going to feel as though you are too busy to get it all done, but you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.