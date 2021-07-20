Your daily horoscope for July 21, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which rules government, career and social status.

The Sun will begin to ingress into the Leo zodiac sign intensifying matters that relate to the home and family.

Venus enters the sign of Virgo on Wednesday.

If your birthday is on July 21, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are a deep soul who hides much behind happiness and humor.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American actor and comedian, Robin Williams and American novelist Ernest Hemmingway.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Big things can happen for you today at work, so when you're out there making things happen, be optimistic.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status.

This puts you in a strong position to get things done and to move mountains if you have business meetings or feel like the work you need to do is stacking up against you. Chin up!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Feed your mind, Sagittarius, the stars are aligning for you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of spirituality and beliefs.

This is a day to reconnect with your higher power or to pick back up where you may have left off on a spiritual practice.

Even if you're not religious, a sense of things that are beyond your control will become more apparent to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be bold to ask for what you want and need. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources.

A work-related advance or a raise can come through for a family. Maybe someone receives a check that is more than enough for what they need and you have a trust relationship with them to get a loan.

Be willing to ask for it even if you feel like it's embarrassing to share or to have to depend on another person.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Strong feelings of desire and want are in the air for you, Cancer. You don't like to be pushy, but there are times when you have to be. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of commitment.

This is an intense time of decision-making, and you may not have much patience for wishy-washy promises that don't have any stick-to-it to them.

Cut ties if you have to. You may feel better knowing something is surely done rather than waiting for a yes that will never come.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your head my spin with all the things you have to do the next few days. Have a list near by, Leo, and don't bite any more than you can chew.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties, and you may feel as though you want to take on the world.

Your birthday is well on the way, but keep things simple as much as you can. Don't over do it. Pace yourself instead.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Not that you dislike art, but the next few days you'll want your aesthetic to be more than a design, it has to also be practical and functional.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of creativity, and for you this may mean moving things around to remove lots of clutter.

Beauty will be found more in the space you create instead of what it is that you can use to decorate the world around you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You want things at home to be peaceful and orderly. You will want to know that everyone is happy, but that people are also doing their part to get there.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of home and the family.

And despite your caretaker side, you may find yourself pushing others to do more and to be more. You'll be quite the cheerleader the next few days, and chances are they will appreciate it - later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your words will be sharp, perhaps cutting through the heart of the matter and so you'll want to be careful how you say things.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of communication.

Being terse is something people do understand can be your style, but if you have lots of short meetings and things that you need to say and go, the next few days are meant for you to speak your mind, Scorpio.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Work hard, Sagittarius. Money is going to flow in soon.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of personal property, and to buy the things you want and need you have to make things happen.

The cash flow may be slow right now, but your hard work is having a momentum that will catch up with you in a good way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Know thyself. This is your time. You know it, and your confidence can be felt by everyone else around you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of identity.

You have so many things to strive for right now that you'll feel like your life is taking off. There can be offers, deals, and fresh ideas coming for you. Some rejections will need to be made, but your dreams are starting to come true.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's hard to know how to handle negative people, and you may try to befriend them only to find out that made your life even worse.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of enemies, and their role in your life will be hard to ignore.

A crisis may come where you have to ask yourself how do you put an end to the problem? Detach or make more distance. The choice may be yours, but not without resistance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Strong ties, close connections and tight bonds with people you love and trust. That is what you're looking for and what you feel that you need right now.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of friendships.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.