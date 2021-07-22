3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Change After The Full Moon In Aquarius Starting July 23, 2021

Zodiac signs whose relationships will change on July 23rd will find the Full Moon in Aquarius worked magic in their life.

There's something special about every Full Moon, but this one - the Full Moon in Aquarius, is going to wake us up in a different way.

Aquarius is an offbeat sign, and is often times associated with independence, originality, eccentricity and everything else that's off the beaten path.

With this lunar phase and Full Moon energy, we may come to see a few changes, most especially when it comes to friendships and how we perceive them.

While the Moon invigorates our sense of analytical thinking, we may come to notice certain traits in friends that may not be our particular cup of tea.

We may find ourselves saying things like, "You know, I always thought so-and-so was strange..."

This Full Buck Moon may make us judgmental, even crass.

Don't be surprised if you find yourself blurting, or speaking inappropriately at the very worst moment. Love relationships may suffer from over-analysis, but it's in our friendships that we'll come to know what needs real change and what gets to stay 'as is.'

Here are the Zodiac signs that will witness their friendships change during the Full Moon in Aquarius.

Zodiac signs whose friendships change during the Full Moon in Aquarius starting July 23, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What you are is unforgiving. You like to think of this as self-protection; a way to filter out the people in your life who you deem as unworthy of your love and friendship.

You end friendships without giving the other person a chance - once you've made up your mind, it's a unilateral decision: "Bye old friend, I do not want you anymore." This Full Moon in Aquarius is about to shine a light on one of the friends in your life, one that you don't know if you can trust.

You will consider keeping them around, but that won't do; you're not into second chances. You are a beautiful friend, until you become a harsh and steely enemy - there is no in-between.

During the Full Moon, you will make up your mind once again: Get rid of that friend, make them disappear, send them to the cornfields. You won't be liked or approved of for being so cold, but you know what you want and what you don't want in this life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Full Moon energy always revs your motor up, and tonight's lunation will have you taking a fresh look at one of your relationships.

There's been someone in your life whom you have a romantic interest in; right now, they are simply a friend. But you want more.

You aren't sure you want 'much' more, as in a full-on relationship, but you do want to see if the friendship can withstand the sex test.

Can you adopt a friend with benefits situation? You certainly can, and you certainly want to. You're not looking for a life partner, but you like this friend very much and you are curious about them in a sexual way.

Will you make the move? Yes, Scorpio, you will. During this Full Moon, you will come to a decision that will alter the fate of this particular friendship. Now, all they have to do is say, "yes." Will the Full Moon inspire the same feelings in them? Quite possibly!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If there was ever a time where you feel your full eccentric nature, it's tonight, during the Full Moon in your sign, Aquarius. Here's what might happen...you and a friend will stumble upon something...fun. This kind of fun, however, is very specific - it could be a kink, or something having to do with role playing.

Whatever it is, it's somewhat subversive and it really ties the two of you together. What's even more fun about this is that the two of you didn't know the other one was into 'this very specific thing' and that realization is what's going to hit during the lunation. I

t's like finding a soul mate in a friend; one day you thought they were cool, and the next day you realize that they're so much more than just 'cool'. This is the beginning of a love story between friends. Don't second guess it - it's real.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.