3 Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships During Leo Season, July 22 To August 22, 2021

Leo season is about to begin on July 22nd, and for three zodiac signs it's time to end toxic relationships.



Ever have that feeling that your relationship isn't working, even though you've spent way too much time convincing yourself that everything is just fine and dandy?

It's like your mind plants a seed, and even though you try not to water that seed with negative thinking, that seed finds its way to the surface, and before you know - it's a full grown problem that won't go away.

Some relationships are like weeds. If left alone and unchecked, they can grow into toxic landscapes, and we, who once believed these relationships were based on love, come to realize that somehow, over time, what we're now experiencing is pure poison.

And while it's easy to throw around metaphors like weeds and poison to describe a condemned romantic situation, it's harder to admit what's really going on in our real lives.

Leo is fierce and bright. Its light shines on our lives and reveals what's wrong with our lives, as well as what's right. Leo acts like a spin cycle; it doesn't sit still and wait for the dirt to walk away - it makes it happen.

And Leo loves love - it wants nothing to do with repression, unhappiness or toxic behavior. And because Leo is so powerfully driven to bring us into the light, where the love and beauty are abundant, it will force us to confront what is toxic in our lives - and loves - so that it may rid us of it once and for all.

Which zodiac signs will end toxic relationships during Leo season, starting July 22, 2021?

Zodiac signs who end toxic relationships during Leo season, July 22 to August 22, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What's coming up here is that Leo is about to ignite all that makes you a Fire sign, and that could take the form of anger, revelation or the distinct feeling that you've reached a point of no return.

You've had suspicions for a while now; it's not that you believe your partner is cheating on you, but you do know that they are withholding something and you can no longer tolerate the secrecy and dubious behavior.

You want to trust, but you're an Aries, and as an Aries, you need proof - something real, something to believe in. What you're coming to realize (revelation) is that you've been in a state of denial; there was always something wrong with the relationship, something you didn't like or approve of, yet you let it go, figuring things would 'work themselves out on their own'.

Still, they never worked themselves out, did they? Leo's massive positive energy is now awakening you from your sleep of ignorance, and once you start to see just how much you've put up with, just how much you've stuffed under the couch - you'll never be able to see your present partner the same way again. Prepare yourself, Aries, you're about to change your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You love the dangerous ones, don't you? You might even say that if left unchecked, you might even be addicted to the bad ones, the bad boys or girls that only have it within them to break your heart and leave you wanting more. Talk about toxic behavior.

And while you like to make it all about their bad behavior, it's you who is addicted to them, and it is you who always ends up suffering...and yet, that's not part of the glory of this addiction, is it? Leo is here, and it's going to shine a light on that addiction of yours, like it or not.

Here's the kicker: you know you have to give up falling for people who exist solely to make your life miserable, yet you haven't been able to drum up the courage to say no to those who might hurt you. Leo is about to change all that, Taurus.

Hopefully, your grand lesson doesn't come as a result of a harrowing experience in bad romance, but it most likely will come exactly that way.

The good thing is that you're finally going to get it...it's finally going to click for you, and there's a solid chance that's going to happen because you're about to meet an actual 'good' person who doesn't want to harm you.

Can you deal with that? You better deal with it, Taurus, because this one's about self-respect, and once you get a taste of self-respect, you'll never go back to toxicity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may be inspired to do some loud roaring during this Leo season of yours, and the subject matter will be all about your relationship. You've learned that yelling, screaming and complaining isn't the way to make things better, even though that's your usual method of communication.

You recognize that there's something wrong here, something that is close to failure, within your relationship, and you don't like that idea one little bit. You are Leo - you don't fail. Right? Well, here's a heads up: Failures can be stepping stones to right action, if we intend to fix what's been ruined.

There's an opportunity for you and your partner here; you can right the wrongs with down-to-earth talk. The good ol' 'heart-to-heart' stuff. No more yelling, no more intimidating behavior.

You don't need to be King of the Jungle when you're in your own home, with your loved one. What you may want to consider here is that you might be the toxic one in this relationship, and that it might be time for you to work on that temper - along with that control freak complex that seems to be taking over the entire relationship.

Recognize it, own it, and take responsibility for your actions, Leo. You are on your way to breaking free from toxic behavior...don't stop now.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.