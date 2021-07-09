3 Zodiac Signs Who Break The Rules During Mars Square Uranus, July 9-17, 2021

Some zodiac signs were made to break all the rules, and when the opportunity to show their rebellious nature shows up, they are ready to get things done.

The planet of war will square Uranus, the planet of chaos and breakthroughs, and the timing is right for three zodiac signs.

OK, we're about to dive into a seriously wild transit, and that would be Mars Square Uranus - a cosmic event known for both manic creativity, and incredibly bad judgment. What could possibly go wrong?

This kind of astrological weather may very well affect us all, but in this case - certain signs will be running rabid with its energy, most especially the signs of the zodiac known for their rebellious nature.

What Mars square Uranus brings us is impulsive behavior and a high level of risk.

And while we all know that risk and chance can make life very exciting and unpredictable, if we make a mistake based on poor judgment, we may end up with a lifetime of regret.

What's required of us during this transit is a way to channel our huge creative energy into something positive and promising.

This isn't the season for skydiving, nor is it the most auspicious time for having an extramarital affair.

The energy is all rebellion right now, and it's going to be hard for us to take that energy and focus it on something that won't eventually turn on us - or others.

We've got eight days of Mars Square Uranus; if you feel inspired to do something reckless and wanton, here's one word of advice: Don't.

Who is about to break all the rules during Mars Square Uranus? Taurus, Aries, and Sagittarius (of course)

Zodiac signs who break the rules during Mars square Uranus, July 9 - July 17, 2021:



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When we speak about rebellious signs of the zodiac, it almost goes without saying the Aries leads the top of that list. Aries, you're the one who pushes the envelope here; you're the one who fearlessly goes against all the rules, and when you are asked why, you respond, "Because I can."

And now, with Mars Square Uranus hovering above that warrior head of yours, you'll be inspired to take chances like never before. The problem here is that most of your rule breaking rebel yells usually end up insulting the heck out of people.

You're a foul-mouthed, inconsiderate monster when you want to be, which says a lot, considering you actually choose to be the monster you let others witness.

You like to backpedal with, "I was just being funny" but everyone knows the truth: you're harsh, mean and a bully, and this Square is all about unearthing the bully within.

You may think your friends, family, loved ones and mates don't have a sense of humor, but be warned: Your behavior is about to lose you some friends. Tread lightly, Aries, if possible.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're the one we have to keep our eye on, Taurus, because it is you who is the most impulsive, and perhaps with the least amount of foresight. You jump in, but you never check to see if there's a safety net, so to speak.

Life is all rebellion and rule-breaking to you, and with this transit on us - Mars Square Uranus - you may end up risking your job and your ability to bring in money.

Now that should wake you up, because if you blow that - you're out of luck. You've got a smart mouth and when you're expressing yourself, you forget the filters and everything that comes out is either offensive, or just plain outrageous.

What you think is a fun or sassy thing to say - on the job - might just cost you that job, so please think before you speak. Another thing to keep in mind during this transit is that all things are not black or white: you do not have to go all the way if you find yourself having an argument with someone.

Use discretion and remember that survival is not just fighting for your life; sometimes it's about walking away so that you can save yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians rarely play by the rules, but they certainly do know how to distract us enough to make us think they're fully invested in the rule-driven status quo. When Mars Squares Uranus on July 9, Sagittarius is going to stop caring what we think altogether.

Sagittarius, you are known for your blunt manner and that occasional 'ever so rude' blurt. When confronted on your indiscreet behavior, you usually apologize politely but have no idea why you are doing so.

You call it 'speaking the truth' while others call it nervy and graceless. The Mars transit is not going to bring you the gift of discretion, in fact, it's going to amp up your curt quips and more than likely make you come off as a douche...not that you could ever care about that, either.

But here's the deal, Sag: it's not cute. Even your whole, "I didn't say that to hurt you" premise; we don't care if you didn't mean to hurt us, we don't need your holier-than-thou opinion, nor did we ask for it.

Sagittarius, you may be smart - you may even be the coolest rebel in the pack, but with Mars Square Uranus in Taurus in the sky, you may just end up being the biggest a-hole anybody knows. If you break the rules of common courtesy, you end up alone, cursing to yourself. Sound like fun?

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.