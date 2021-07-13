Love Horoscope For Wednesday, July 14, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmittershares how current astrological events affect you on July 14, 2021.

Venus and Mars continue to conjunct on Wednesday while in the zodiac sign of Leo, and even though there's a desire to jump into love with both feet without looking, Saturn pulls lovers back a bit.

The Moon in Virgo keeps all zodiac signs with a level-head, too.

What will day the bring for your zodiac sign on Wednesday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're not ready to make big moves right now. In fact you're more careful than usual when it comes to your heart.

But expect a plot twist, Aries, as things stir in your life to reveal that no matter how tempted you are to give a hard pass to the tug of your heart, before you know love will walk right back in again to tempt you to give it a whirl, even if you already know it was not a relationship meant to last.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Even if home is where the heart is, a part of you may question everything you ever thought about family - and it could cause you to break a few rules when it comes to love.

The fact is that you cannot persuade everyone, no matter how stubborn you try to be to do things the way that they have always been done. You may need to readjust your way of thinking so that you can walk into your happily ever after story.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Honesty can be tough to digest, especially when you can tell that it's truthful and comes from a place of love. You may receive a wake-up call that gives you a reason to look at the big picture of your love life.

You may not understand all the things that are going on right now in your relationship, and what you're being told may not make a whole lot of sense.

But you'll want to remain calm until things start to settle down once again. This is your chance to own your side of things, and you don't want to miss out on the opportunity to rebuild a love that has meaning to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're going through a lot of changes right now, and that is the one thing you didn't feel you needed at this time of your life. You feel like you're clinging on to straws with few people you can truly talk to and get some good advice from.

You are feeling alone, Cancer, and despite all that you have done in life to make friends and to be there for others, a part of you senses that this leg of life's journey is one you'll have to tread alone, and it will be hard for you to do, but not impossible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What's needed right now is a lot of emotional compassion, not just toward others, but with yourself.

You've been going through an upheaval in many areas of your life: relationships and love make it to the top of your priority list.

You need some time to recover from all that you've been through, Leo. Perhaps now is not the time to fight life back but to surrender and give your cares over to a higher power to help you to heal the wounds you are feeling.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you are faced with the fact that someone you trusted was not the person you thought that they were, it's a sad reality to contend with. Now, you have to decide how you will handle the situation.

You can lose control and yell at the top of your lungs or return good for an evil by giving away fair treatment and kindness, even while you hold a person accountable for their actions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Have faith, and if you can muster it within you borrow the faith of a friend or your higher power. It's not easy to find reasons to stay in a relationship where you love someone but you're not sure that they feel the same way.

You may want to give your situation more time until you're ready to make a decision free of another person's actions. The pain you're going through right now is encouraging you to be free.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You need a little sanctuary from the stressful parts of every day life.

If your relationship doesn't feel emotionally safe for you right now, you may come to the conclusion that you need to retreat and call a time out to gather your thoughts and gauge your emotional readiness.

Don't try to tackle life's problems without having a good idea what it is you're trying to attack and why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There comes a point in time when you have to let thing go. A big release is needed right now, Sagittarius.

You've been carrying the weight of life on your shoulders, but now you don't need to pretend that it's OK with everyone else.

You can admit that you are at a moment of weakness and the kindness of a good friend will do you a world of good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don't be fooled, Capricorn.You are being drawn in by someone's enchanting personality, but there are things behind their ability to flirt with you and make you feel special that you should pay attention to as well. You want to take things slowly.

Don't rush into a relationship where everything is all about how you feel, but there are few actions that back up the words that you're told.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're unsure about things right now, and you are spending a lot of time pondering the future and wondering if you'll always be single or in a relationship where you're unhappy.

You may not feel like there are any clear indicators of what your love life will bring your way. Perhaps now isn't the time to really know what that will be like for you because the purpose of this moment is to pay attention to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Center yourself on love that remains with you throughout the day. You may even find it within the most common moments of you life.

Commit to celebrating even the smallest victories within your relationships, Pisces.

There is alway something beautiful that you can find in your day to admire and enjoy even if the moment was brief and didn't last.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.