3 Zodiac Signs Whose Intuition Grows During Neptune Sextile Pluto Starting July 11, 2021

Some zodiac signs are more open than others, and when the Neptune sextile Pluto aspect in astrology perfects on July 11th, 2021 their intuition will grow.

Sextile. What on Earth, or should we say, what in the heavens is this all about?

Honestly, it's simple. In astrology, a planetary sextile is the aspect or position of two cosmic bodies - planets, comets, stars - all spaced out by sixty degrees each.

Sextile is a term used in both astronomy and astrology, however, its deeper meanings are found only in astrology.

A sextile is exactly like a trine, and both aspects are there to keep balance between planets. On Earth, we feel this as cooperation, balance...peace.

Three zodiac signs benefit from the Neptune sextile Pluto aspect in astrology, and their intuition will grow to amazing levels starting July 11th, 2021.

Neptune Sextile Pluto is a transit that will stir up our dreams and help us discover new insights, especially for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Neptune and Pluto are both outer region planets - and when they form part of a sextile, we can feel the affect down here on little old Earth. How we feel it is in our sense of intuition and in psychic ability.

Starting July 11, we're all going to be 'feeling things', sensing things from beyond.

We'll be picking up on queues with heightened perception; we may even feel like we've acquired a super power, if only for the while.

During this time we may have to brace ourselves for certain challenges: Can we trust our gut? Is that feeling real, or are we imagining it?

Will we follow our heart, or will we stick to the old faithful ways of doing something, even though 'our gut' tells us otherwise?

The signs whose intuition grows during Neptune Sextile Pluto are going to love the changes this transit brings, according to astrology.

Zodiac signs whose intuition grows during Neptune sextile Pluto starting July 11, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have always trusted those 'spidey senses' of yours, in fact, you're known among your friends as 'the witchy one' or the 'psychic.'

What's fun about you, Virgo, is that you relish the idea of being known for your intuition, it's kind of an ego trip for you - in all the right ways.

And so, when times like these - hello Neptune Sextile Pluto - drop by for a cup of tea and a tarot card reading, you're already well on your way there, meaning - this is your zone.

Psychic phenomena and spooky insights? Welcome to your world, Virgo.

In fact, when your friends and family catch on to the idea that this 'intuition buzz' is happening to them, too, they'll go right to you to ask you what you think is happening.

That's when you can throw the phrase, "Listen hon, we're in Neptune Sextile Pluto.

That's why you suddenly feel you have the gift." You don't get to say that everyday. And even though you might know very well what it's like to be psychic and highly intuitive - this Sextile is going to blow open the gate. Expect visitors. (Cue: spooky music)

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What you can expect to come up during this transit, Scorpio, is that same heightened intuition...except in your case, it may border on paranoia.

You are prone to distort the truth, it's part of what makes you manipulative when you have to be (in that wacky Scorpio way of yours).

What might happen is that Pluto - a very dark magnetic planet - is toying with you, making you second guess yourself. You can be a perfectionist, and when this kind of mindset comes into play with Neptune Sextile Pluto, that perfectionism peaks...and then all you can see is the downside, the imperfection.

Then, before long, you start looking for it. Looking for problems - and finding them. On one hand, you'll be feeling exceptionally 'in tune' with your Spirit, which is something you can trust.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

On the other hand, your Scorpio nature can't help but over-analyze the information you're picking up on, and it will then process it as something to worry about.

In truth, you're a hyper sensitive individual, who is about to get an outer space sized punch in the intuitive gut. Bang, zoom.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Neptune Sextile Pluto has no problem entering your world - because in you, Pisces, this transit does it's best work.

Yes, you will experience an almost clairvoyant kind of intuition, but it will also give you great insight into your present state of affairs.

What might feel like an extra-sensory tune up will play out in your life as being able to see things you'd not seen before...as in documents, or contracts.

You'll pick up on details, and if you can stay keen, you'll be able to spot mistakes that have been made - mistakes that could cost you.

You've always trusted your gut, and your gut is about to steer you into new territory - a period of time when you can see clearly.

Pluto may be a dark, fearsome planet, but you are ruled by Neptune, and in this power you shall reside.

You will bring the light to any mundane situation that should arise. Open your psyche to helpful and positive knowledge and you will be rewarded for your bravery.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.