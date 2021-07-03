In a week that is inundated with sudden changes and break-ups in our romantic lives, it’s important to realize that not all endings are truly losses.

Your weekly love horoscope for July 5-11, 2021 teaches things that your zodiac sign never understood before.

While cliché in nature, it is true that something else can’t begin until something first ends.

In this case, Cancer season is a time for many relationships that have been on the rocks to truly find the peace that moving on brings.

Even if we know that it’s what needs to happen it doesn’t mean that there won’t be some feelings of uncertainty as we move through this time.

But instead of focusing only on the relationships that are transitioning, either to endings or to a different state, look to what is being gained if only it’s the lessons that are being learned in this current moment.

Another important aspect to consider is that so often we look for the victim or perpetrator in relationships that are ending their romantic phase that we forget usually it’s just an issue of misalignment.

Not being aligned with our partner means that we have always or grown into different people. It means that what love means and how we need to function in relationships is different.

What we envision for our future or as those most important bucket list items are no longer in harmony with each other.

And this is okay. It’s okay to realize that while our soon-to-be-ex isn’t a bad person, they aren’t our person.

It’s freeing to say that the fault of the breakdown doesn’t sit with either, but in the simple fact that can’t be disputed; we are not in alignment.

Though it’s not just endings that will color this coming week, those relationships in which we’re able to feel the freest.

Everything is simultaneous and while those relationships that are more restrictive will be ending those that are based on freedom of self will flourish.

With a higher level of commitment or even conceiving a child being likely.

Allow yourself to move through this week with grace and trust without hanging onto anything that doesn’t feel like it’s meant for you because it’s impossible to lose what is.

Weekly love horoscope for July 5-11, 2021: What is happening by transits, planet, and date

Monday, July 5th, 2021 — Sun in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus

Expect pleasant surprises especially in our home environment with this two-day transit. Fated events are likely to occur that bring about a feeling of us becoming more ourselves with a desire to have our home life match.

Mercury in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces

Misunderstandings abound with this two-day transit which will have us recognizing any misalignments with ours and our partners, especially in terms of how we define love and the future dreams that we have. While uncomfortable, this aspect has a way of being very clear in the truth it brings.

Mars in Leo square Uranus in Taurus

The last day of a transit is all about freedom and breaking free from anything that feels like it’s holding us back.

Alone this transit often signals long coming break-ups but with the combining transits, this is a day where relationships that have been falling apart for some time will find closure once and for all.

Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 — Venus in Leo opposite Saturn in Aquarius

A two-day transit with Venus and Saturn that signals a time of reflection and processing within ourselves about the state or recent events of our love lives.

If recently broken up, this is a time to reflect on the lessons that have recently been learned.

However, in a relationship, it will mean that both you and your partner have leveled up recently in the relationship and this is a chance to reflect and process it together.

Thursday, July 8th, 2021 —Venus in Leo square Uranus in Taurus

This transit brings awareness and motivation for the next two days on how to bring more freedom and conscious choice into our relationships.

Coming off the heels of some heavy pressure to do just this, allow yourself to test the boundaries of what you thought love and commitment are supposed to be and be willing to write your own rules.

Friday, July 9th — New Moon in Cancer

After a rough week, this new moon will bring opportunities for love and greater comfort and stability in our homes. While it does come with its challenges as the need for freedom still abounds, it is a time when we will more likely be able to create what it is we need in our relationships.

This is a new beginning in how we define love, home, and even ourselves. Also, an excellent moon to conceive, so be mindful that it’s with the person you want to be parents with for the rest of your life and not in an effort to save an unhealthy or already dying relationship.

Sunday, July 11th — Mercury moves into Cancer

A perfect time to start expressing what it is we’re actually feeling and to talk with our partner, or even prospective partner about what we need in order to feel the most loved.

An excellent time to take The Five Love Languages Quiz and deepen your emotional intimacy with your partner.

Weekly love horoscope for July 5-11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It’s been building for a while so you will know this week that it’s meant to be let go once and for all.

This likely involves a relationship that has felt too constrictive since the beginning, but you weren’t yet in the place to see that’s not the kind of love that you need.

Try not to feel guilty for outgrowing what truly never fit, to love at all is never a loss.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If it’s felt lately that your relationship is bringing you more chaos than peace, then this is the week that the truth of what to do next finally arrives.

While it’s true that any relationship goes through growing pains, there’s a difference between growing with our partner and apart from them.

Look for the beauty in choosing peace this week and remember that it’s you that defines what love you will choose to accept or not.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

We won’t ever have the love that we truly need if we keep going about it all wrong. And while there are a million different kinds of love and relationships, if we try to find commitment coming from a fear of loss or of being hurt then we will never get to experience its joys either.

Try to see where you’ve been more protective rather than trusting and then see what it feels like to believe the best in love because there will always be reasons it won’t work, but the reason that matters are why it can.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

After a rough few months, it seems that your sense of self and of love will be finding a new beginning this week.

Make sure that all the soul searching you’ve been doing is able to show up in your relationship this week through either redefining its boundaries or in the creation of an entirely new one.

Self-work is crucial for growth, but the second part of that is making sure we are allowing all that growth to show up in our relationships.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

While following your heart in a flamboyant nature is never an issue, getting real, getting vulnerable, and talking about your feelings is. As important as actions are this week, so are the words that we say.

Even if you sometimes worry about being boxed in because of what you chose to say or promise, they also can set you free. Regardless of what the truth is about your feelings, recognize when the universe gives you an opportunity to speak them, because you just may not get it again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With having gone through so much change this week, it might be time to settle into the quiet this week. If you are confronted with a relationship issue that can’t be put off, then by all means face it as it’s likely you won’t be able to find peace until you do.

However, this isn’t the week to stir things up. Allow yourself the time and reflection to see how you now define yourself and what that means for the kind of relationship that you need in your life. Action can always come later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There is always a cost for peace, just make sure that it’s not your own that you sacrifice this week. As challenging as it can be to speak up, remaining silent in the midst of storms is even more detrimental.

You teach people how to treat you by what you chose to allow or not. Just because you’ve allowed things to get to a certain point doesn’t mean that they have to stay that way. You can always choose differently and if that means someone no longer has a place in your life, so be it. It’s time to put yourself first.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The truth is always there no matter how inconvenient it may seem. But it is always our choice to see it. To push aside the veil of fear that often prevents us from seeing what of what we instead wish it was.

Allow yourself the trust to see the truth of the relationships around you this week. Not just from the point of view that they aren’t what they seem, but also from the space that they might be more than you have originally allowed them to be. The best kind of love always takes us by surprise.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Things are becoming clearer by the day which means the call for action is also becoming stronger. As much as you may know which direction you’re going to be moving in, how to actually start the journey has been elusive.

Answers come when we least expect them, and they also arrive without the fanfare to announce themselves. Instead of looking for a way out, this week look at how you already are. Things become a lot simpler once we realize things have already changed.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s time for a new beginning, but before you can grasp it, it’s time to let those demons from your past go. No one loves perfectly and we also don’t know how we truly love until we’ve done it in all the ways that it doesn’t work.

Just because it has never worked out before doesn’t mean that it won’t now. In fact, because it’s never lasted means that you have a whole host of lessons and a how-to list to do it better. But it’s time to let the past go because that’s the only thing that will ruin your future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It’s often the love that we never thought would fulfill us that ends up going beyond our wildest dreams. Not because it’s wild necessarily but because it silences within us the ongoing search for what’s next. It settles a piece of our souls and makes us want to put down roots.

As unlikely as this may have seemed at one point, there’s a difference between settling and putting down roots with someone who wants to encourage you to grow. Be ready to see that you never had to choose between freedom and stability, especially once you found that balance within yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love gets a lot easier when you’re the one standing in the way of you enjoying it. You’ve been challenged in your receiving recently especially around healthy, passionate, stable love.

Not because of worthiness or even fear but because when we’ve never had something we find it hard to know what to do with it when we do.

It’s good this your current romantic situation is so different than anything you’ve previously had. Instead of trying to fit it into old storylines, allow yourself to see it for what it truly is, a forever love.

