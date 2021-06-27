3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting On June 28, 2021

I wouldn't automatically assume the bear is going to eat you this week starting on Monday, June 28th, but let's just say that for the air zodiac signs, it might just be a rough one.

The stars are delivering a portion of mental anguish; temporary, and hopefully minimal - and astrology can give a glimpse as to why Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius will feel it the most.

Still in all, the one thing we need to say over and over again, like a sacred mantra, is: "This too shall pass."

On June 22, Mercury went direct - and while we all can take solace in this cosmic upgrade, the effects of its retrograde passage left an indelible mark on our mass consciousness.

The last few weeks were not without troubles astrologically speaking, and this week may very well be about cleaning up the damage.

So, the worst is over, and I would suppose that now is what we would call, "clean up time."

What may add to the heaviness that makes this present week somewhat 'rough' for certain zodiac signs can be attributed to astrology and other retrograde planets, such as Neptune, which started on June 25, and will create a feeling of exhaustion and disinterest.

Included in that retrograde 'drag' is Jupiter, which can obliterate professional and career moves.

We're also in Cancer season now, which makes everyone hyper-emotional and vulnerable.

So, we're looking at financial upsets, job miscommunications, and a few career mishaps. It's a good time to stay vigilant, healthy, and detached.

Which horoscope signs will have a rough week?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting June 28th, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The truth is you never really enjoy moving out of your own Sun sign and into Cancer because honestly - Cancer season and Cancer attitude intimidate you. All that sensitivity makes you uncomfortable.

You're a soft-spoken person who tends to believe you are the only one around who knows 'the truth' of all things, and when it's Cancer season, suddenly it seems as though nobody wants to hear what you have to say.

Maybe your friends are more enamored by the spiritually driven personalities and they find you too arrogant or non-committal?

This is going to blow your mind this week, Gemini. You're very stuck on this idea that you're right - you always need to be right, and you can't deal with people who disagree with you.

This week will show you your own lack of patience. People will anger you to such a point this week that you will start ghosting friends and dropping out of your own social circles.

Because you will not be able to tolerate friends, family, acquaintances, and coworkers, you will end up isolated and depressed. Alone and by yourself, which may very well be what you really want out of this life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What you took away from the last Mercury retrograde, or rather - what Mercury retrograde took away from you, is going to be the topic of the week for you. Loss. Not human, but financial. Something went wrong for you in the recent past; you spent too much money and now you regret it - severely.

This week is going to be about teaching yourself to let go. What's done is done and you cannot get it back - but you must come to understand that 'it's only money.'

We place so much importance on money, and yes, of course, we all need it to live, but Libra, you're a money maker and you will be able to replace what you've lost because, after all - it's only money. Stop beating yourself up.

You are a very intelligent person, you need to keep the self-pity to a minimum. Your mantra for the week is 'It's only money.' You've lost nothing else, so don't offer up your mind.

Stay sane and rational and you'll get through the week with flying colors. Remember, it's Cancer season, and that's adding to your sense of vulnerability.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What you're looking at for the week, Aquarius is a bunch of false starts.

You will be feeling as though everything has been put on hold; you may try and try to accomplish something, but completion just doesn't appear to be your fate. The week's roughness revolves around work, both in the workplace and the actual work you do.

You will try - and you will be directed back to the start. Your intentions may be noble and purposeful, filled with positive momentum and the joy of a job well done, and still, you won't be able to advance.

Not this week, at least. Do not worry - this rough patch only lasts the week. Another thing that you'll notice is, as mentioned earlier, the damage done in the past few weeks is very real and must be dealt with. In your case, retreating is best.

I'm seeing that a miscommunication happened a few weeks back and it's thrown you for a loop. You will wish to mend the damage, but the advice here is for you to step back and let it run its course without intervening.

In other words, if you and a friend or coworker had words that left you both feeling uneasy, what's best right now is to let time heal those wounds. Keep to yourself for now - it will all work itself out in the long run.



Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.