Love Horoscope For Saturday, June 26, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 26, 2021.

Love takes on a brave tone as Venus, the planet of beauty enters the zodiac sign of Leo.

Venus in Leo is about bravery, courage, and determination in love.

We are powerfully driven by others and people motivate us to do more than we dare to dream alone.

Famous June 26 weddings:

—American actor Kiefer Sutherland ties the knot with model Elizabeth Kelly Winn.

—American novelist Tom Clancy gets married to journalist Alexandra Llewellyn

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Where you had felt shy or inhibited when it came to love you are now sensing the winds of change that bring courage to your self-expression.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of pleasure.

This is a wonderful time for you to do things 'your way' Aries. Even though you often do, there have been certain areas of your life where you've held back more than you should have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Talking and being open this month has been good, healthy, and yet exhausting. Life is about to give you a free pass to delegate the role of an opinionated person to someone else.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of home and family. Allow others to share transparently what they feel, but perhaps if you dislike it, distance yourself but don't try to blend in when you don't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Money and personal finances have been such a tough topic, and it is for all relationship types.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of communication.

This will bring a fresh perspective on how to chat with others and a new way to interact with people.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've learned quite a bit about love, loss, and what is OK to say in person or in text.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of career and social status.

And this is a time to protect your reputation, even among others as it reflects more on who you are now than what others perceive you to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are so many times when you've felt misunderstood, and now you have a chance to be heard and accepted, which is straight from the heart.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of identity. And this is the perfect time to ditch all your old clothes and to start replenishing things that you no longer need or that you feel don't flatter how you look anymore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

People often hide behind a smile when they dislike you but have to get along with what you say and do. So, watch your back, Virgo.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of hidden enemies. This is when people start to show their true colors and what it is that makes this situation different from the last.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will meet new people along your life's journey, and this is a chance to build long-lasting relationships and to open your eyes. We still Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of friendships. So, celebrate the occasion and honor your time together when you finally decide to take the leap and hang out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Stand proud, Scorpio. Big things are coming so you want to dress the part

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of career and social status.

This is a great time to ask for a promotion, raise or to dress up a little to catch someone's eye.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Enjoy a boost of confidence as things start to ramp up in your love department.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of higher learning.

This is when your love of all things astrology and esoteric bring you to help in meeting someone you love to hang out with and talk to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may not focus on money when you're talking about love and relationships, but there's a possible lucky benefit for you simply because you let yourself be uncomfortable for a little while.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of money.

And this can mean a job offer in the city or someplace that you like but don't want to commute or have a few hopes to jump through before it can happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Know yourself, Aquarius, this is where your ability to tune into your spirit guides you well.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of identity. Expect there to be some signs of who or what type of person you'd love to hang out with, then set up a date.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

How you want things in order and what you expect from others clarifies, as you learn to distance yourself from toxic situations and family members.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of daily duties. And this brings vitality to your habits and gives you a great chance to start clearing clutter and getting things you need done completed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.