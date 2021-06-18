Your horoscope for the week of June 21-27, 2021 is here with another astrology forecast, by zodiac sign.

Well, it's the week of the summer solstice, and it's been a cray-cray month so far, hasn't it?

The astrological weather this month has been anything but calm, and wow, are we feeling it or what?

So far we've seen the New Moon/solar eclipse on June 10, Saturn square Uranus on the 14th, and the Sun just entered Cancer on the 20th.

The upside is that - brace yourselves for some wonderful news - Mercury goes direct on the 22nd. Hallelujah!

We might actually still have a chance! And here's an additional bonus - we just began Jupiter retrograde, which actually benefits us greatly. We are on a roll, fellow humans!

We also have the Full Moon in Capricorn coming right up on June 24, which seems to fit perfectly into our post-Mercury retrograde celebrations.

Full Moon in Capricorn will come as a blessing; it will feel as though we can think again - rationally, realistically, and purposefully.

All hail to the human mind - it appears we can survive almost anything these days...even the trash treatment that we most recently experienced with the Mercury retrograde.

So, what's up for this week? Those who seek knowledge, find it. Are you ready?

Horoscope For The Week Of June 21 - 27, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Soul searching and enthusiastic inner work are what's going on this week, Aries. Expect powerful spiritual breakthroughs and much self-revelation.

Cancer Sun works well on your psyche and allows you to push past self-imposed boundaries, opening your mind to concepts you never considered before.

If you've worked hard on changing yourself for the better, then weeks like this one are to be expected.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week is going to find you enthralled with your current environment, which is most likely a new location - or a new position in the job world.

Something new starts this week, and it pleases you and gives you hope.

You've let go of many stubborn ways of thinking, which have now opened the gates for you to discover new things and ideas.

It's a week of newness and challenge - and nothing will seem scary or repellent to you at all. Go forth, Taurus!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This may be the week where you decide to take a break.

You've been burning the candle at both ends, and while you have been a blessing to taste some success, the truth is that you're pooped.

Plain ol' tired, weary to the bone. It's OK - you've just left your Sun sign behind and it makes sense that you'd want to take a rest as Cancer takes over.

Give yourself the downtime you need. Only you will know when you're ready to begin again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Let's hear it for the star of the show: Cancer Sun is here, and if you happen to be a Cancer during this season, then you're in your element, friend.

Things are looking up for you this week. That Jupiter retrograde is working on your spiritual sector, and it's making you feel like you want to add something 'woo-woo' to your daily life.

This is a great time to sign up for a hot yoga class. Follow up your activities with healthy eating and you're good to go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Now that we're in Cancer, you'll be feeling somewhat introspective. This is natural and can work in your favor.

Sometimes it's good to retreat or hold back. You are someone who likes to be heard when they speak - but you're learning that you don't always need to be the center of attention.

In fact, pulling away from social activities is a good refresher - a palate cleanser of sorts. Enjoy your time away from the craziness; recharge those Leo batteries in silence.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As Cancer season moves in, you'll be feeling a lot less 'heavy.' You've been going through a phase where you take everything to heart; you're insulted by everything and you feel defensive.

Is any of it worth all that inner turmoil? Probably not, but you've been entertaining that kind of negativity for a while now. This week is going to soothe your aching soul.

Cancer Sun has a way of doing that, so do yourself a favor and let it happen. Nobody's out to get you - so rest easy, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

We are looking at a delay in plans, but the takeaway here is that your plans are better off put on temporary hold than setting up as a goal you must achieve today.

The Full Moon on the 24th may upset your home life a bit, and this is tied to the delay you will experience.

It may be time to do some home repair or make sure something in the home is in working order.

This might be the universe's way of saying, "Fix the problem before going away and pretending it doesn't exist."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

We'd be best to let you be, this week, Scorpio. Everything about this week says Scorpio needs to be alone, to think, to regroup.

You've been feeling rather risky over the last week or so - your curiosity, however, is getting you nowhere.

You take note of the signs; you come to understand that being risky and curious may not be your best call - not this week, at least.

Trust issues are on high, and the feeling of enthusiasm is down low. Take this time to pull back, meditate and relax.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Cancer season has an interesting effect on Sagittarius - it makes you even more likable.

You know how to maneuver through Cancer, and with your own planet (Jupiter) having gone retrograde on the 20th, you're going to feel very comfortable with what the week will bring you.

Work is going to become busier and more productive - you can sit pretty while the paychecks come in on time.

Keep on top of your creative efforts, as they promise to thrill both you and all those around you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

All is definitely well in your world as June 22 ends Mercury retrograde and allows the planet to go direct. Phew.

Finally, things are going to go your way. This week, the Full Moon is in Capricorn - your sign, and that means the potential of your thought is in manifestation mode.

Start creating your affirmations. Work that Law of Attraction to the best of your ability, because now is the time for your personal power to rise up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

One of the events coming this week - Neptune in retrograde (starting June 25) - has the potential of throwing you off track at work.

You may feel sideswiped by a fellow worker, or perhaps disoriented by a task you were expected to do.

Do not worry, it isn't a cause for alarm, but it is a good note for you to pay attention to what you do, in terms of work and output.

It's one of those 'cross your T's and dot your I's' kind of week, meaning pay close attention to detail, and don't take anything for granted.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

And then there's you - the sign that gets to experience love and romance this week. Whoda thunk it?

With all that's going on astrologically, your sign, Pisces, looks like it's going all the way when it comes to love.

This may look like a proposal, or a long-awaited suggestion coming from a significant other.

The universe is asking to partake of the love it has to offer, and that love comes in the form of a partner.

It's time to start trusting again, Pisces - it'll do you a world of good.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.