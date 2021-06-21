Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 22, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, June 22, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The week is still getting started, and we have so many good things coming our way this week.

The Full Moon in Capricorn will arrive on Thursday.

This is a great time for intention setting, and if you have your own personal tarot card deck, preparing to set them out in the moonlight to clean them.

The tarot cards reveal that we are a mixed group of things that are going on in our lives. There's so much to see when it comes to your spiritual side.

The tarot is here to help you understand what work you need to focus on the most. Keep reading to find out what the tarot cards have to say.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, June 22, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

The Sun reversed means that you are getting a good deal, but it's not the best that you can do. This is where you have to settle inside of your heart, Aries.

You may not have time to work on this project any longer, and perfection isn't necessary every single time. If it doesn't really matter in the long run, practice acceptance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Justice is not always served, and you may find that someone you know or even yourself does not have to pay the consequence for an action taken.

There is grace for everyone, and the goal is not to go back to doing something the same way. Instead, improve and let the lesson have been enough.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are climbing to the top of this ladder, and it looks so good from the top, doesn't it, Gemini.

You have really made a name for yourself, and even though you know you've gotten to a new height, you might not be ready to let your competitive side rest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You're always so responsible, Cancer, but the Knight of Pentacles reversed may be trying to tell you that you have to let someone else take care of their own things.

You are overstepping an important boundary, and it's best to withdraw so that they have a chance to grow up without being over-loved.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

The Ten of Pentacles reversed points to your acts of service and giving.

You can only give so much. It's good to be generous, Leo, but right now other things you have to offer are what is needed from you.

Your love, time, and affection are the greatest gifts you can give to someone in your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Right now, you have been given a gift that comes with charity and the support of others. You have been feeling alone in this world, but there are people and services that want to be there for you.

You'll need to let go of your pride, Virgo, but once you do the floodgates are going to open. You'll feel like nothing is impossible with all that you receive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

It may not be possible to ask for a day off from work or to even get a break away from family obligations, but the Seven of Pentacles is saying to you that you need a little time to yourself, and to make it soon.

Taking a moment to really reflect on the good things in your life can be a wonderful practice to get into. Maybe wake up a little earlier each day to pen down a list of things you're grateful for is a good way to start.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

There are times when you simply have to say you did your part and now someone else has to pick up where you left off.

You're loyal, Scorpio, but loyalty must come to a point. There are times when you see that your role is not as efficient as you thought it would be. So, it's time to move on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You have been letting the time roll by and now it's back to work. The transition from staying home to being in the office will be a big adjustment from what you are used to doing.

Take it easy as you get back into the swing of things. Expect that things are going to be great, and don't take too much time focusing on what you are missing at home.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

The Page of Cups is about happiness and it can also mean that you are going to receive joy from a person who is much younger than you.

You're going to get a good news message, Capricorn. Something great is coming to you soon, and you will be so glad to hear of a positive change in a friend's life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Your emotions may be all over the place right now because you're learning to adjust the way that you think and feel about how this year has gone.

Life is filled with change. It's going to take time for you to truly process it all, Aquarius, and once you do, you'll feel as though you wished you had learned this type of wisdom sooner.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Not everyone wants to get along with each other. Sometimes people like to see others suffer by causing strife. It's a strange way of controlling the environment.

As the saying goes, Pisces, hurt people hurt people. You can see right through their actions, and your decision to return an evil for kindness will not go unnoticed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

