Armie Hammer Checks Into Treatment — Why It Means Nothing Until He Acknowledges His Alleged Victims

Armie Hammer has reportedly checked into a treatment facility near Orlando, Florida, after months of sexual and emotional abuse allegations from ex-partners.

The actor was seen leaving the Cayman Islands where he has been laying low since the allegations.

Witnesses say ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and their children said their goodbyes at the airport, as sources close to the former couple confirm that Hammer reached out to Chambers for help late last month.

The “Call Me By Your Name” star checked into the in-patient facility on Monday, May 31, and will reportedly be treated for drug, alcohol and sex-related issues.

What did Armie Hammer do?

In January 2021, several women took to social media to accuse Hammer of emotional abuse, manipulation and sexual violence.

Screenshots of explicit messages sent by the actor revealed disturbing sexual fantasies involving physical violence and cannibalism.

One former partner, Paige Lorenze, 22, alleged that Hammer, 34, had carved his initial into her groin during sex and repeatedly requested to remove one of her ribs so he could fulfill his cannibalistic fantasies.

In March, a woman named Effie, who was largely responsible for the circulation of the text messages, hosted a press conference in which she accused Hammer of violently raping her in April 2017.

“He repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Effie said through tears. “He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent. For example, he beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for the next week. During those four hours I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me.”

Hammer has repeatedly denied all of what he has labeled as “bullsh*t claims.”

A close friend of Hammer’s celebrated the actor’s entry into treatment saying, “This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well-being.”

Yet, so far, nothing has been done to acknowledge the needs or well-being of his alleged victims.

Hammer’s treatment program does nothing for those who have accused him of abuse.

Treating “sex issues” alongside drug and alcohol addiction minimizes the reality that this is not simply a personal demon, but rather years of trauma he's inflicted on to others.

“I would say this is an ‘out of control’ sexual behavior and violent behavior,” says Paula Kirsch, a psychotherapist who specializes in sex therapy. She tells us that Hammer’s issues demonstrate sociopathic tendencies.

“I would not consider his problem a ‘sex addiction,’” Kirsch said. “I do not subscribe to the addiction model where sex is concerned.”

For months, Hammer’s lawyers and representatives have been diminishing the claims of his alleged victims.

Effie’s consent to other sexual encounters with the actor was weaponized against her, her last name and personal messages exposed.

Entering treatment for personal addiction issues without accepting responsibility for the trauma caused places Hammer, once again, as the author of this story, whilst talking down the claims of his victims.

Friends of Hammer say he is the victim of trauma.

Those close to Hammer have frequently hinted at unresolved trauma in Hammer’s past that has been compounded by years of alcohol and drug abuse.

“He’s addicted to drugs because he has so much trauma that he cannot deal with stillness, face himself, or sit alone with his shit,” an ex-girlfriend said.

A close friend criticized those who think Hammer, who is the grandson of multimillionaire Armand Hammer, didn’t have “problems in his youth.”

“Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Hammer’s own mother, while addressing her son’s allegations and secrets about the other Hammer men that have come to light said, “Every family has ‘something.’”

These past traumas probably should be addressed in a treatment facility. And for that reason alone Hammer’s rehab stint might have its merits.

But, again, using a life of “problems” and every family’s “something” as an excuse for alleged sex crimes makes a victim out of Hammer.

This is a man whose sexual gratification is said to have resulted in long-standing trauma for his alleged victims.

Even if his treatment brings the most positive of outcomes, those who have accused him of crimes will not get their justice, nor will his treatment undo the trauma he has inflicted.

Effie, who has tirelessly voiced her trauma in an effort to bring Hammer’s alleged misconduct to light, acknowledged the lack of comfort in Hammer’s treatment.

“While I am glad that Armie is finally getting the help I begged him to get for so long, this does not take away all of the immense pain and suffering he has caused me,” she said.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.