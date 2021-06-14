Love Horoscope For Tuesday, June 15, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 15, 2021.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The Moon will spend the day in Leo and transit Virgo by the end of the day.

Venus is in Cancer, and Mars is in Leo.

Venus is in Cancer will be at 16 degrees

The number 16 is a critical degree in astrology. At 16 degrees, Venus begins to show courage in love.

People born with their Venus at 16 degrees Cancer are forthright and assertive about romance and the pursuit of a relationship.

Famous June 15 weddings:

American actress Judy Garland wed American director Vincente Minnelli. She was 23 at the time of their marriage and he was 42. They divorced in 1951 after 6 years of marriage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're quick to make judgments, Aries, and that is just your style.

Your gut instincts are rarely wrong, but there are times when even you second-guess yourself.

With your ruling planet, Mars still fresh in Leo, it's easy to think that you know everything.

When it comes to love, be open-minded while staying sharp. You don't want to misunderstand what you feel and not realize it because you were too stubborn to admit you were wrong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While Venus is in the sign of Cancer, your sector of communication, love speaks to you more now than ever before.

You have an opportunity to hear your inner voice and to even read into a situation with great clarity.

Opportunities will present themselves to you with your partner, so try not to be so busy that you miss them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're trying to make your way into the world. You're earning money, Gemini, and you need it for a variety of reasons. But all this independence may come at a cost.

You don't want to be so strong that you think you don't need someone in your life. Find the right balance between vulnerability and love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about you while Venus is in your zodiac sign. This is your time to shine.

Take time to do things that you've been wanting to do for a long time.

Get to know yourself better. Splurge on beauty and clothes that make you feel amazing. See the wonder of you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

An enemy can surprise you by their willingness to just go away from your life and leave you alone.

You don't need to waste any more time focusing on what others think of you or what it is that they are doing.

You may not be in control of their behavior, but the universe is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may not realize the impact your presence has on the life of others.

Loving someone as a good friend can bring so much healing into a person's life.

Just knowing that you're there to talk to and to share special time with is comforting.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Hold yourself in high regard. You have been working so hard on the little things in your life that you are too close to see how far you've come.

The beautiful thing is that others see it, and they find all that you've become amazing, purely divine, and worthy of respect and love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Once you start to share your life with another person, you begin to change. It doesn't necessarily feel good at first.

People who knew you when may make comments that sound negative about the way you've been growing as a person. But as long as you're happy then that's what matters.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're at the stage where trust is more than a feeling. The journey of life and love teach you to trust that things happen that bring you to your destiny.

You've been searching for your twin flame and soulmate all of this time. Now, that you have finally found him or her it's so interesting how many paths you've crossed before.

The miracles don't stop just because you're together, they continue.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're getting to know your partner so much better than ever before, and their good qualities can be harder to see now that their flaws start to manifest.

This is what the eyes of love are for. They help you to see the hidden beauty of your lover's soul. Be willing to look until you find them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love is found in the daily details. When you're single, even without realizing you're taking steps that bring you closer to new love.

Each day that you allow yourself to become the person you want to be, the greater the odds are that you will attract the one who will love you precisely for who you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, let your cares fall to the wayside. With love, there's so much that you can do, and even obstacles are able to be overcome.

Don't let worry or anger get to you. Feeling anxious about the future won't make it better, and if you focus all your time on 'what ifs' you miss out on now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.