Love Horoscope For Sunday, June 6, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 6, 2021.

It's a beautiful day for love. The Moon is exalted in Taurus and it's such a romantic feeling.

The Moon harmonizes with Venus, too, bringing the perfect mix of happiness, hope, and expectancy.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, June 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's all going to come together, Aries, just you wait and see.

Soon things will fall right back into place in the way that you need them, too. The struggles will be over and you can rebuild.

Money problems that worried you may still be on your mind, but the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight, and that makes this time different and gives you hope.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A little clarity is what you need, and for that Taurus, you'll want to get out all the negative emotions you have felt for so long out in the open.

Mercury retrograde has opened your mind to see the cost of doing things in ways that aren't always best for you. You know a change is needed, and while the Moon is in your sign, it's time to put your needs first, and that is not being selfish, it's practical and loving.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Things aren't always practical when it comes to love, Gemini.

In fact, so many times it's downright inconvenient, but this is how you learn what unconditional love is and what it means to care for another person as much as you do yourself.

The past is slowly moving behind you, and even though you can still see your old self in the rearview mirror, daily the distance from the scared you is growing and you're moving closer to the brave you that's becoming confident with each day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

To face fears, Cancer, you need a hand to hold you and say that everything is going to be alright.

You aren't going to be alone through this. Right now, it may feel that way, but there is someone in your life who will give you the comfort you need at the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You love being in the leadership seat, but in love, sometimes you have to let go.

It takes a big leap of faith in yourself to admit, Leo, that you've had enough of less-than-ideal relationships and that you're going to wait for the best that you deserve in life and romance. You can't control who you care for, but you can decide how much time you'll dedicate to being around them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love of yourself is so many things, Virgo. It's spiritual, mental, and emotional, and yes, that includes the physical. Love your body and see these changes as opportunities.

Try not to be hyper-critical about little areas of your personhood as flaws that are impossible to love. You're the package deal, and it's healthy for you to embrace this vital truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do your shadow work. When you least expect it, sometimes a conversation or something that gets said hits a nerve that makes you realize you're not fully healed yet, Libra. This is why it's so important to work on you - every day.

While the moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus big changes can happen to help you see things in a new light, and this can be such a loving experience for you that goes straight to the heart of a wound that's still open.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You learn so much about a new partner, but they also help you to realize things about yourself. The process doesn't end when there's a breakup. It feels that way though.

You are still getting a little gift about yourself from the other person. You're learning about who you are during times of pain and also during moments when you have to be strong and move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's so romantic to be with someone who loves to open up and share about their life in transparent ways. This is a dream come true for you, and it's not out of reach.

You wear your heart on your sleeve, and sometimes people don't value your blunt personality the way that you wished they would. But, the right person will, and it will be a sign that lets you know you've made a special connection.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Those heartstrings get pulled this weekend, and you have so many options to explore when it comes to doing something special that truly creates unforgettable memories.

The Moon in Taurus helps you to put away the guilt of not working so you can invest time into something romantic and playful.

It speaks to Venus bringing focus to your love and commitments, and when you feel like this is what you must do, you're all in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Parents can be right at times, even if their advice is unwelcome and unwanted. You may be seeing the red flag that others have warned you about and a big dose of humble pie is being served.

No one is going to fault you for not seeing it sooner. Eyes of love are often blind. But, what matters is that you do see it now, and acknowledge the problem.

It may take time to break a tie or try to change the situation, but you've got a lot of support as you work through it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You've been in survival mode for so long it's hard to get used to not being that way anymore.

Spending time close to home can be the perfect way to close the day and get comfortable.

After a long week, you need these moments where you can kick back and unwind. It's often a neglected part of your life. So, pencil a little time in to just sit still and be quiet.

Get accustomed to the peace you feel and don't try to fill the space with drama.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.