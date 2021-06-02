3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs During The Month Of June (Starting When Venus Trines Jupiter)

Some people are just born lucky while others have to work hard to create the good they get out of life.

In June, there will be 3 luckiest zodiac signs who get a big boost of good fortune all month long when Venus trine Jupiter takes place.

Venus trine Jupiter will bring the most positive energy to Taurus, Libra, and Sagittarius zodiac signs.

Taurus and Libra benefit from Venus trine Jupiter because they are ruled by the planet of love and beauty.

Sagittarius will be one of the luckiest zodiac signs this month because it is ruled by Jupiter.

Venus trine Jupiter perfects on Thursday, June 3, 2021, which helps every zodiac sign get a boost.

What is so interesting about this date is that it is comprised of a 6 and the number 3.

Nikola Tesla said, “If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6, and 9, then you would have the key to the universe.”

Trine is also numerically associated with the number 3.

We don't often go over the importance of the astrological term we call, "trine."

What is a trine? A trine is an aspect of 120 degrees, meaning one-third of a circle — an aspect is an ever-changing relationship between planets.

This basically means that when the planets move towards and away from each other, they create astrological patterns, and those patterns influence us differently, according to when we were born.

A trine is similar to a triangle, and in this case, the trine pattern consists of us, here on earth, Venus and Jupiter, and all falling within the month of June, all 'aspecting' each other.

Upon further investigation, we come to know that Venus trine Jupiter, which occurs on June 3, just happens to be a pattern that brings immense luck and good fortune for certain signs of the zodiac.

Venus trine Jupiter is one of the 'softest' and most easy-going of all the aspects; it's like a lifeline to hope or the lifting of a burden.

This aspect delivers positive energy, good vibes, and loving-kindness...in other words, what the world needs now, is trine, sweet trine.

Who will benefit the most from this lovely interplanetary event?

3 luckiest zodiac signs when Venus trines Jupiter during the month of June 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Any time Venus is in the sky doing her thing, you, Taurus, are seriously affected by it. And when Venus trines Jupiter, it's as if everything you've ever loved suddenly comes around to show you how loved you are in return.

Jupiter is the planet of growth, expansion, and endless creative force - a trine with Venus ramps up all that Venus means to you, which is the love of a partner, of family, and of self.

How does this make you lucky?

This trine is your saving grace; it comes to you now, in June, to let you know that all is not lost - in the event you might have thought it was.

You may fall in love - or you may simply become so immersed in the love of friends that you experience euphoria.

People open their arms to you - you are a wanted person, and this, dear Taurus, is really all you've ever wanted: to be loved, adored, cared for - respected.

The perfect circle that is formed by the trine of planets manifests as you, being surrounded by a perfect circle of loving friends.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Similar to Taurus, you, Libra, are also ruled by the planet Venus, and so you will benefit from this trine in brilliant and obvious ways.

You will see this manifest in your own charisma, and what is meant by this is that not only do you have a strong influence over people, their interest is based on true belief and faith in you.

It's as if all you've ever worked for is finally, now, being accepted. You are someone who, if you so choose, can vault yourself to a new level, and if helping people is part of that plan, you'll succeed with flying colors, simply because people can't resist your charms.

This isn't just a line, Libra, this is the real deal; you can make a real difference, simply by being a participant in the change you wish to see.

You will not lack for love during this transit, and it will allow you to open to the possibilities of what meaningful love and relationship can feel like. If there was ever a chance for you to take a chance on love - this is the trine for you.

Grab all the love, eat all the good snacks, spend all the money (well, not 'all' of it...) and know that all you give in love, comes back to you in abundance.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

While the previous signs are both ruled by Venus, you are ruled by Jupiter, and as any Sagittarius knows, this planet is about as powerful as it gets when it comes to mind expansion, creative thought, and foresight.

What this trine is going to bring you is a deep, satisfying love of self, which will come along with self-respect and self-esteem.

Not that you ever lacked any of these traits, but have you ever been able to put them to use as you may be able to, thanks to Venus trine Jupiter? Perhaps yes, but more than likely, no.

It's the Venus aspect here that jumpstarts your ability to express yourself so that others may learn and grow. You are Jupiter!

And Venus is the Muse that stimulates your vast imagination. My guess is that you were born on Earth, so that sets up the trine, and for a Sagittarius, it means pure accomplishment. You are being supported by the universe.

With self-love on lock, you now have the courage and nerve to create a revolution, and your arrow looks like it's pointed at the arts. Go forth and create! Create like you've never created before.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.