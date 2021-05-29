Horoscope For The Week Of May 31 - June 6, 2021

Your horoscope for the week of May 31 to June 6, 2021 is going to be an interesting one.

If you've been feeling like I've been feeling, then we've been feeling the one-two punch of Mercury in retrograde.

Phew, I don't know about you, but this one is a whammy of a transit, and it started on May 29 and will last until June 22, because who doesn't love a full month's worth of cosmic harassment, right?

And while there are other curious influences going on this week, it's going to be Merc The Jerk in the forefront, pushing its way into your life - much like that "mayhem" guy in the commercials.

We are also dealing with some strong Venus energy, which should amp up our love lives, or at least our interest in matters of love, and the Sun is in Gemini, which could either smooth things out - or completely disrupt everything we've come to trust. Will it be an 'interesting' week? Can I get a 'Hell yeah'?

Horoscope for the week of May 31 to June 6, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you are looking to make sense of something - a certain situation that's been bugging you for a long time, forget to find a solution this week.

The confusion and nonsense are strong with you this week, Aries, and that is going to show up as a technological failure, hazy thoughts and misunderstood conversations.

It's the kind of week that you'll do well in - if you keep your trap shut and just trust in the idea that next week has to get better.

No danger or loss involved, just a double dose of misinformation coming at you at breakneck speed. Advice? Keep to yourself as much as possible to avoid inevitable arguments.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's not that there's someone in your life who is ripping you off, but then again - there may be. What's playing out before your eyes is a trust issue gone bad.

You trust someone, and they are definitely taking advantage of you - and your money. This is the week you withhold on spending; it's also advised for you to double-check anything financial as you could be predestined to make a mistake.

This is a week where you could lose money - you don't have to, and you won't if you are mindful, but Taurus' aren't always that mindful of their financial business. Might be a good idea for you to keep a watchful eye on your moolah.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Well, you're in your zone now, and that always benefits you. However, the Mercury retrograde mixed with the Gemini Sun is somewhat of a setup for the perfect storm.

This week, no matter what you say or do - no matter how well-intended you are, someone is going to take your words out of context.

Anticipate word wars and lots of them. Because you're in birthday mode, you will be feeling gregarious and friendly - that's wonderful.

What's unfortunate is that the retrograde will do all it can do to mess with your head, and so you can expect some of that great mood of yours to be diminished and contested. Weird!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What's going to be strange and obvious for you this week, is that your usual ability to tap into your own intuitive skills will be at an all-time low, and that's going to freak you out, Cancer. You are very used to trusting your gut - yet, where is that inner sense this week, where is that ability to look inwards?

It's out there, partying with Mercury retrograde. What you might want to do is reach out to a close friend for a check-in; if there's something on your mind, turn to a friend for advice.

If you feel you can't trust yourself, then place your trust and love in someone close to you as they can see what's going on in your life from a different vantage point.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Just as soon as you got back into your social life, BAM, in comes Mercury retrograde, already, willing and are able to make sure that all social engagements this week turn to trash. It's OK - you will live to socialize another day, it's just not going to have that spark of life that you were counting on this week.

How things may go sour is in the idea of people speaking behind your back, saying things that are clearly untrue - without you there to defend yourself.

Look, you're a Leo, people are always going to spread rumors about you - think of it as jealousy run amok. And if you have to put off your social activity 'til next week, so be it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If anyone needs a break from work, it's you. And the odd bit about this week is that not only will you NOT be getting that well-deserved break but you'll also be inundated with work and new assignments.

If you speak up and complain, you'll be considered 'hard to work with', and if you don't, they will give you even more work for your load.

It's only a week, do yourself a favor - stay calm and peaceful, do the work you've been given, and know that it's not going to last forever. Break time is coming, Virgo - just not this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ah yes, the summer heat has you revved up and ready for vacation time. You might have decided that the first week of June would be a great time for making some plans, and...you would be wrong.

It's all about the snags this week - if you make a plan, you'll have to cancel it - thanks to Mercury retrograde, the biggest buzzkill of 'em all.

Do yourself a favor - 'think' about your upcoming vacation plans, but don't actually make those plans. Wait a week. Who needs the stress of making costly mistakes? Not you, Libra. Not you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What's most important for you to keep in mind this week, Scorpio is that whatever you experience in a negative way - it's not personal.

This may be a test for your ego; you'll take comments to heart when you should not, and you'll feel a tinge of paranoia as well - it's not based on reality.

It's a side effect of the retrograde system. You may be feeling very loving, but someone you love won't be in the mood to reciprocate your love - it's not personal.

They're in the snares of Mercury at its worst, and they need to get a pass for their actions.

The same goes for work-related conversations: if someone doesn't agree with you, just roll with it. It's not personal and you shouldn't take it that way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Being the honesty-seeker that you are, you will be spending this week trying to get the truth out of someone you love.

There's simply something wrong with the picture and you can't figure it out; what did this person do to make you feel so...sketchy about them?

Now, here's the fun part: your curiosity will get the better of you and you'll ask them for the truth.

And...they'll give it, which leaves you wondering if maybe you shouldn't have asked.

The truth sets you free, but sometimes, Sagittarius, the truth does a bit of damage before the 'free' part sets in.

So, if you seek the truth, don't complain when that truth doesn't suit your expectations.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your world is one of precision; you like things to happen on time, and you plan for things to go smoothly.

You live your life like clockwork; everything is in its place, and all communications are clear.

You like having the last word, and you enjoy signing off on something, knowing it's all in, ready for release.

Welcome to this week, where nothing goes according to plan and your nerves are on a fast track for being shattered.

Meetings will run late, appointments won't show up, and tech will more than likely collapse to a degree.

It's just not a Capricorn week, which makes next week something to really look forward to. (Thanks again, Merc the Jerk.)

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Of all the signs, you're the one who is going to find romance to be the challenge this week.

Mercury retrograde simply does not want you to be understood, in fact, it's going out of its way to make sure that everything you say to your date/lover/partner is destined to be misunderstood.

For this reason alone, it would be advisable for you to lay out your facts in a cold, clear way; mean what you say and say what you mean.

Don't tease and don't make rash decisions. If you care about this person and want to develop something beautiful with them, try to get it going on NEXT week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Wake up, it's the beginning of the month, and that means bills are due, so...pay them. This is the kind of week where, if you accidentally forget a payment, it will come back to haunt you. Mercury retrograde is really keen on that kind of disturbance.

It's the kind of week where you need to pay strict attention to detail. If you are lax about paying bills, you'll be rewarded with stress and anxiety, which you will bring home and share with your family.

You may not want to stress your people out, but that's how the butterfly effect of the retrograde works. If you don't nip it in the bud, what starts out as a minor event can turn into a seismic family issue.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.