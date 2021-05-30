Your Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For June 2021

Your monthly horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for your zodiac sign, and it's just in time for summer.

What's in store for your zodiac sign's horoscope during the month of June 2021?

It's almost funny how many astrological events will be in effect during June of 2021.

Let's just hope we can do some actual laughing about it after it's done.

Certain signs will roll with it all, while others may find the confusion of this Gemini season rather trying on the nerves.

We're looking at Mercury in retrograde, Mars in Cancer, Gemini evolving into Cancer and Saturn entering Uranus in Taurus, mid-month. Did you get that? What's it mean?

First, Mercury retrograde in Gemini brings confusion. Gemini is the communication sign, and Mercury retrograde is what causes all communication to go haywire.

So, Gemini aspects are going to be canceling themselves out.

We still have a couple of days of Venus in Gemini, lasting until the 2nd of June, and that might inspire sensitivity and 'sweetness' in us...until of course, our minds are blown by the retrograde. Stay sweet, friends - if you can.

When Venus enters Cancer on the 27th, we may feel the pangs of attachment; in other words, neediness will kick in big time and there's not a lot we can do about it.

Mars will head us off at the pass and make us all into massive drama queens 'round the 11th, and by month's end, we'll be ready to have the whole month over with.

We have to look forward to the Full Moon in Capricorn, which, if we listen to our gut, we might get a hint as to how to proceed in a pragmatic and realistic way.

June 2021 Monthly Horoscope, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's a good time to pull back and consider yourself not involved with so many of the things that could possibly drive you crazy.

The retrograde is especially bratty this month and will absolutely disorient you.

You will feel a consciousness shift, however, on June 10 - the Solar Eclipse. Here's where things start getting hopeful, especially if you tend to be creative, or in the arts.

In love and romance, you'll be sitting pretty - no worries on that front, in fact, you may be feeling quite amorous when Mars hits on the 11th.

Look to the Full Moon on the 24 for a professional upgrade - Think: new job, better pay, greater opportunity for personal growth within the field of your choice.

The Full Moon is your magic day - expect career success, romance, and a new direction.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're looking at a very aggressive and positive energy here - it's working with you, and it doesn't really seem like the Mercury retrograde is going to hamper your plans, in fact, whatever you've been involved in for the last couple of months has a real chance to evolve into a great success now.

You seemed to be exempt from the downward spiral of regressed energy and on your own orbit; in fact, if you're a writer or someone in the media - you're golden. It's working for you, this month, Taurus.

Ironically, the negative events of the month are all on your side - no negativity to anticipate.

Once you live through the Full Moon on the 24th, you'll be jettisoned into yet another stage of discovery - these are good times for you to study, travel, and prepare yourself for new adventures in both mind and body.

Jupiter will take that a step further by expanding your social circle. Friends always make Taurus' feel better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it hits June, all the Geminis of the world perk up because it's birthday season, and you've got one coming. And oh what a birthday present you're going to get - it's called Mercury (your ruling planet) in retrograde, and it's going to feel like a slap in the ol' face.

Not exactly the birthday gift you wanted but hey, there are lessons here so let the confusion of the month wake you up so that you can see exactly what's wrong with your life - and what's right with it.

You will be craving freedom - escape...you feel you deserve everything you want, and while you might not get everything, the good news is that Mars is going to ramp up your financial prowess - yeah, you're going to be making MONEY.

Good for you! If you can survive the first half of the month (you can, Gemini, it's not all that bad) then you'll be around for the Full Moon, which is going to whip your head around and make everything seem suddenly very...sexy. Communication might be confusing, but it's a good month for money and romance.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

At this present point, you are filled to the brim with energy; there's nothing you can't handle, and your attitude is all "Bring it!" Not even Mercury retrograde can stop your positive vibe, and that's going to get a boost from Mars, right before the 11th.

This Martian energy is going to help you battle the retrograde and assist you in your love of all things beautiful and pleasurable. You're going to be changing your look this month - you want it, and those around you will be stunned by your changes, in a good way.

The Solar Eclipse has its effect on you, too - expect both anxiety and courage: whatever you put your mind to has the potential of bringing in great return, and while that might make you nervous - take that chance. Don't let fear of the unknown hold you back.

Your plans will work. For you, Cancer, the Full Moon brings on familiar emotions - think about commitment to a lover, an engagement or a marriage. Jupiter oomphs up the romantic power this month.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Much of your mind is on making new friends and getting back into the swing of things, socially. The Solar Eclipse will definitely help you out with that, though the initial retrograde might have you depending more on older friendships, rather than making new ones.

Mars is going to act as a prompting agent for you - you make what you will of that power, as it will be a powerful time for you (June 10). This energy can help you see things through to fruition.

It's a good month for completing projects as well as tending to the romance in your life. The Full Moon is going to bring about financial success, so invest wisely and spend smartly. The best time of the month for you, however, is during the last week when Venus enters your sign on the 27th - anticipate love and intimacy, in abundance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're about to go from zero to sixty when it comes to your social life, and this ranges from bringing in new friends to starting a new love affair.

Yes, it's THAT good. If you've been looking for someone new in your life, this is the month where that can come true. And if you're already partnered, it's a great time to work on making long-term plans for the future.

Commitment is something you can count on, thanks to the Solar Eclipse on the 10th. While Virgo is ruled by Mercury, you'll be feeling that retrograde intensely - but when it stops on the 22nd, it will be like a breath of noticeably fresh air.

Career choices could be better this month, and there isn't much of an opportunity for job growth or financial success, but in terms of romance and friends - you're on top of the world.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Busy, busy, busy. That's the flavor and pace of your month, Libra. You've got Mars blazing through your professional sector until June 11, and that means you'll be completing most of what you've started.

You'll be noticed, too - you might even expect a promotion or raise in pay for your efforts. With your ruling planet, Venus, backing up your every move, you can probably expect some serious kudos for what you do - you might even become famous!

You won't escape the clutches of Mercury retrograde, but all you'll be experiencing is some confusion and perhaps a little self-doubt - it won't last.

What's known this month is that career success is part of your destiny, and that should become quite obvious during the Solar Eclipse on the 19th.

After Mercury returns, so will you - like gangbusters, and that means anything is possible. Think about new locations, new jobs, renovation, and family gatherings.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars is on your side - as per usual, Scorpio, but during this month, you'll see its effect on your personal magnetism. While Mercury retrograde won't exactly pass you by, it will not affect how others perceive you. In other words, your allure and charisma will be on fire.

It's also going to be a fine month for achievements in work as well as in your personal life. Goals can be reached and if you put your mind to it, you can take it all to the next step. Success is a shoo-in, so take advantage of this 'good fortune.'

Thank Jupiter for that little upgrade. Also, passion is high so not only are you going to be on everyone's mind, you're going to be in high demand - your social life is about to kick up to the stratosphere.

While passion is on high, romance is, however, on low, and if you are partnered, there will be issues to pay attention to. Maybe a little compromise in store? The real question: Can a Scorpio ever compromise? The answer: Oh hell yes. (At least try to...)

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is the month that could possibly change your life - and there's a good chance the change is about romance and partnership. It could mean you're about to break up with someone - and it could mean that you're about to meet the love of your life or both.

With Mars in your intimacy sector, you'll be swept along with the tide, and that tide is all about love. Mercury in retrograde will see to it that there are as many delays as possible, but that won't prevent the inevitable from happening, which is of course a major change in your love life.

On a different note, the Full Moon is bringing with it a financial success - that's a welcome addition to your world, isn't it? You're looking at a lot of newness, Sagittarius, and a lot of new love. You can also expect a reunion with a family member after the 24th.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What's needed in your life is what you're about to both discover and get, and that is someone to work with. And that's no ordinary person; that's a person who can live up to your expectations and deliver according to your extremely high standards. We're not talking love - we're talking business and finance.

What holds this up is the retrograde, but that ends on the 22nd, which means you'll be prepared, by then, to receive this person - mainly because of the high frustration of Mercury's antics in terms of actually getting together with this person.

The good part: it will happen, and you'll finally be able to work, in tandem, with someone who you consider to be on your level. The Full Moon on the 24th will act as a spotlight that shines down on you, making you the center of attention. It's a good time to grab opportunities and do what you do best: make the money.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There will be many ups and downs for you this month, Aquarius, but the main event is what occurs around the Solar Eclipse; major love interest coming your way.

So, while you still do have it in your stars to get that perfect job, or accomplish that lifelong project - none of it shines as brightly as this Mars-backed promise of love. Partnered or not, you will be with your soulmate at some point during the month.

Now, it wouldn't be a totally Aquarius experience if you weren't to doubt what's going on - especially in terms of all that good luck and great promise for love.

This is how Mercury retrograde is going to affect you - hang tight, it ends on the 22nd.

You've got a Full Moon to put it all into perspective on the 24th, and by month's end, things should all fall into a kind and peaceful flow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You'll be floating along, doing your Pisces thing until June 11, and then BAM - instant fire and passion. It's like you're being swept off your feet, and this is the time when a cliche like, "strike while the iron is hot" is apropos for the times.

This means if you have someone in mind, someone you'd like to get to know better, then jump on it now - do not procrastinate, make it happen. If you are with someone, the same attitude applies.

Do something with what you have so that the future of your romantic life has room to grow. The Solar Eclipse may have you wanting a complete change - in-home, in style - don't be surprised if you cut your hair all off, or if you decide to get a tattoo - big, permanent change is here.

Also, expect parties, celebrations - while these things may not happen smoothly, thanks to the retrograde, they WILL happen, and you will be there to enjoy the festivities. The Full Moon on the 24th will kick up your activity list a notch. Have fun, enjoy your social life.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.