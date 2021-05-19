Love Horoscope For Thursday, May 20, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 20, 2021.

The astrological energy changes as the Moon spends the day in earthy Virgo and the Sun leaves Taurus to be in an air sign - Gemini.

The day itself feels Mercurial with both our feminine and masculine energy in Mercury-ruled zodiac signs.

With Mercury in its shadow phase, to say what needs to be said is important, but be sure to assume nothing; always follow-up.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Words are often so hard to say, but things start to get easier for you when the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication.

This is the perfect time for you to confuse how you really feel with someone you love. Let your emotions show in both words and action.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You start to see the value in love beyond what someone can do for you and what you can provide for them when the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money and personal property.

This is the perfect time to do an inventory of things you have at home that you no longer love or want, and to aim to bring more joy into your personal space.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's all about you, Gemini! The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of identity, and this is your birth month.

So many positive things are in store for you when the Sun is in your sign. You get to make things happen, so choose to do things and to be around people who make you feel like the sky is the limit for love and your happiness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes people say things and you just cannot forgive them for it. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies, and it's sad when a person reveals their true colors.

At the same time, it's good for you to realize that this is a relationship you can't continue anymore. It will be difficult to break up but you truly cannot let something that you know is wrong continue.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a wonderful time for you to expand your network, and perhaps, meet someone special who loves the same things that you do.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships. You are sending off the right energy to draw people you need to meet your way. You never know, one of them could be your soulmate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Chin up and be yourself. You don't want to have someone's love because you became what they wanted. You want their love because they saw what's inside of you and that is what they fell in love with.

There's no room for compromise when the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of reputation. Stand your ground and go for the type of love you know is real.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There is always an important lesson that comes with love, heartbreak, and sometimes when you realize that you do love each other, but you can't be together right now.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of learning, and it brings with it a whole new meaning to understanding what's involved in loving another person well. You really learn what it means to love someone unconditionally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can't always keep things inside of your heart. There comes a time when you have to let the truth rise to the surface and deal with it.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of secrets, so some of the anger, frustration, and pain that you've been keeping in your heart may start to show themselves once again.

This isn't a time to sweep strong feelings under the rug. Instead, explore them and learn what they mean for you and your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When the timing is right, you know. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitment, and you are ready to take the leap with both feet first. You don't want to wait much longer to say that you're ready for forever to begin now.

You knew from the start that this was the right person for you, and it's time for you to proclaim it freely without holding back. They feel it too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love heals things. Your heart is ready to have the ultimate love experience. It's time to put heartache behind you and to see that yes, love can happen in your life and it doesn't have to be anything like you've experienced before.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of health, so work on your mindset. Think positive about what it is you can draw into your life. Let love begin with you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do something that brings you closer. Don't wait for someone else to initiate what it is that you want more of in your life.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of romance.

So if you're after more walks on the beach or holding hands, ask for it. If you're single, start letting yourself demonstrate that you're available and looking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to let your love nest really become the home you always wanted it to be.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home, so if you and your significant other have been talking about moving in together, don't be surprised if the doors of opportunity open wide. Perhaps you'll get the approval on the home or the apartment you've been dying to get.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.