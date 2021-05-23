Love Horoscope For Monday, May 24, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 24, 2021.

On Monday, love can be unpredictable, and not always in a good way.

We have the Moon in Scorpio harmonizing with Uranus in Taurus.

This can bring confusion to love especially as it relates to the way couples work together to manifest material things and blending resources with each other.

On Monday, exercise caution when discussing property and financial matters

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

No one likes sudden change when it hits your love life. You may feel like your relationship is less stable lately, and this could cause you to feel like everything is up in the air, too.

When you feel like you need a shoulder to lean on or a person to tell you everything is going to be OK, don't push your partner away because of anger. Things will get better, and let the pressure bring you closer not apart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A bad breakup left you feeling like you could never love again, but you may change your mind this week when the right person walks into your life unexpectedly.

Cupid's arrow is going to head straight for your heart, and you won't even know how it got through your armor with a direct hit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Stress can break a relationship apart, even if it's been the strongest bond you ever have experienced in your whole life. It's best to focus on the positives when it comes to romance and what it is that you have.

You have friends. You have a family. If this situation doesn't work out, you'll meet new people and find that you were blessed by the absence of someone in your life more than you thought you'd feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friendship is the foundation of all good relationships, but they can be hard to build and even harder to find.

Romantic gestures shared with a friend could reveal that you're both into each other more and more. Be open to the idea of love coming from opportunities you did not expect or could ever have planned.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Initially, most people don't want to share their problems during a tough season or when the ending is near, but that's what makes your friendships strong and supportive to you.

You may need to share a little bit about what's going on in your life. Even though it's not easy, it's healthy for you to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A little trip on the road will do you and your significant other a world of good. You need some time away, and now you have an opportunity for you to do it.

A trip doesn't have to be fancy or expensive. Even scheduling a night at an Airbnb could be just enough time alone for you to rediscover what made you fall in love in the first place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Money remains a tough topic to tackle. Making a compromise sounds so easy to say but tough to follow through when you both come into the relationship from different backgrounds and habits.

You may not understand what makes each other tick, but a professional counselor can help you to sort through your differences, plus share what works and what doesn't. Now may be the right time to find one and work through your differences.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Challenges between your wants and needs, and that of others can get you down and cause you to think you made a mistake in being together so quickly.

You feel that there's a lot of distance between you and your partner lately and that your relationship has gone from lovers to roommates.

Between work, school, and kids, there's a lot of time for each other. but before you file for. divorce, consider that you both need some space to sort things out and to think.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saying goodbye can be good for your mental health, even if your heart is sad to do it. You've learned how to let go of people in an act of love.

There's nothing harder to do than to set someone free when you know that they didn't have the courage to do it for themselves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Spending time with friends when you have the opportunity is always a great idea. You get a hearty dose of love that's pure and unconditional.

You have a chance to miss your love, and you come back home feeling refreshed and relaxed. It's a win-win for all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's hard to shift gears and go from work to the role you play within your family. You may need to practice self-care in a new way.

Perhaps schedule time for what you want to do in advance, and if your partner is always ready to get you to take on kid duty or to clean the house, use a code word that allows you time to get your mind ready to be a full-time parent after working all day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Things are about to change in your love life. You may be getting some hope soon, and your relationship can take a turn for the better.

When you speak about love, remind yourself that it always finds a way to bring people who belong together into a common purpose.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.