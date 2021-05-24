Love Horoscope For Tuesday, May 25, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 25, 2021.

Emotions are highest when two powerful planets are in their least comfortable positions.

Mars in Cancer is in the sign of its fall. The Moon in Scorpio is in detriment.

And, for love, this can make it a tough day to connect with our feelings.

As the Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Mars in the zodiac sign of Cancer on Tuesday, we may feel more in tune with our own carnal wants and desires.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A night filled with bad dreams about an X or even your current partner can be invasive to your thought life during the day. It's tough when you have a powerful feeling during your sleep state.

Things feel so real and make you wonder what is your subconscious mind trying to tell you.

There could be some form of deception that you're spirit is picking up. Even if you asked, clarity won't come. You have to wait and see.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friends can provide a safe space and give you that sense of belonging that you don't get from anyone else, even your significant other.

Don't love starve yourself. If you are feeling lonely, reach out to your best friend or someone you feel comfortable with and spend time together. There's no reason for you to be alone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Someone is viewing you with dreamy eyes and missing all of your flaws.

It feels good to be loved and cared for in such a dreamy way, but you don't want to disappoint with your human flaws.

The pedal stool can be tough to stay on, so even if you're lavishing all the attention, keep things in a realistic state of mind.

Eventually, some of your negatives will be noticed. It may not mean you're loved less, but you may find that you're loved even more because of them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You learn to love someone for all that they are.

You don't want to pretend that a person you think you care about is someone that they are not, and expecting them to be what you need is slightly more difficult than it may seem.

You will have to go through the painful process of radical acceptance. This is the time where your beliefs about unconditional love are tested and tried.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sharing your future with someone is both exhilarating and scary.

As you start to make plans to move in together and combine resources and lives, address how you feel.

Don't pretend that you're completely confident if a part of you is slightly wondering if things won't work out.

An honest conversation can be helpful and may reveal how your partner is scared too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love's cycle comes around this week, and you get the chance to do things over again.

You've felt like things will never get better, and changing your mind has been difficult. You have put so much of your heart into this relationship that forgiving is one thing - but it's super hard for you to forgive.

Perhaps before breaking up suddenly look at the big picture from a distance to decide what you want, and what is best for everyone involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to shake things up a bit. You have been sharing your life with someone, and want the sweetness to continue, but your relationship needs a little bit of spice.

Your romantic life may be starved for attention due to all the things you've been busy doing together to make a house a home.

Maybe now is the time to do something that you would never do but your partner would love for you to try.

Perhaps play their favorite video game or try couple's yoga. Dance in the living room or get up a little earlier to share a cup of coffee.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love shows you its rejuvenating power and how you can fall in love with the same person over and over again, and it doesn't take much effort at all when your heart is wide open.

Commitment evolves, and you may feel that push/pull to your relationship that reveals you are still learning how to grow together. Invest time into your relationship to get the maximum benefit of this beautiful opportunity.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Trust your intuition.

You may be entering a new state of mind or even a stage of life that requires all of you, and that could leave little room for you to focus on any one or anything else.

Something could be commanding your attention that takes you away from your relationship. It's time to put guards around your heart that keep your love safe from a false temptation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Visualize your future. You've been making assumptions, and this is causing more emotional turmoil than it's worth.

Spend time thinking about the future, and what you hope this relationship can become.

You aren't ready to commit fully to someone yet, but thinking about your love can be the type of awakening that is part divine timing and a moment of truth for your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be patient. Good things take time. There are things in your love life that you hope will happen as a result of your effort with this other person.

You may be dreaming of your future together and hoping that you can be the type of couple that everyone is envious of.

You're so ready for love to happen, but don't miss the best moment you're in right now - the beginning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Set a thought about your love life that you hope will come true.

Having the right intentions before going into something is ideal. You will need a ton of patience, as your love interest allows their walls to fall.

To help you get through this difficult time, focus on the beauty of nature, art, and even comedy. The beauty of life is all around you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.