Your Weekly Horoscope For The Week Of May 17 - 23, 2021

Your horoscope for the week of May 17-23, 2021 is just chock-full of astrological events, and there's a very good chance we're all feeling them in one way or another.

This week all zodiac signs are looking at the Sun entering Gemini - the planet of communication, energy, detail, and speed.

How will your horoscope for the week affect your zodiac sign?

We're slipping out of Taurus, and we're taking on the Saturn retrograde.

The 2021 retrograde season is going to last a while (May 23 through October 10) and will work on our sense of what's mine versus what's yours. Sounds like we'll be getting a few lessons in how to be selfish - in a good way.

This week comes with a message for everyone, as well: take care of yourselves. Do the right thing for your body.

Don't fear the world - don't isolate yourself. Bring your precious self back into the light where we can all dazzle each other with everything we've learned so far.

We need to bring social engagements back - and in a way, this week is the one where it all starts happening again.

Horoscope for the week of May 17-23, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Boom - the Sun enters Gemini on Thursday, May 20, which will instantly ramp up your activities and energy level.

You've got Gemini right there giving you the ability to talk things through, and by the look of it, you may want to use that skill to finesse your way through your present relationship.

Your patience is at an end, which is never a good thing, so it's about learning to pace yourself and expect less...that doesn't mean expect disaster, it just means that if you set your mind up with great expectations that don't come through, you'll get angry and that will halt all progress.

So moderation is key here - don't get 'too' upset, don't over calculate, and try to understand that you'll get what you want eventually, but throwing a tantrum over how you 'can't take it anymore' is just not going to help you.

You've got Saturn going retrograde on Sunday the 23, which should help you make decisions based on reality, rather than absurd fantasy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Jupiter entered Pisces on the 13th, which means your dreams have probably been both ultra-present and revealing of what's going on in your psyche.

It's a good time to do some journaling; awesome ideas may come from this - and that will lead to creativity and satisfaction.

Pay attention to your dreams, your intuition, and your gut feeling this week. You are also about to see a distinct upgrade in your social life, as well as in your workload.

This is all good because it means you are making money - and having a good time with it.

Don't get greedy though; all work and no play makes you a depleted human being, and you don't want that. Stick with a healthy diet and get some exercise this week, Taurus.

The week will get easier for you towards Sunday when Saturn goes retrograde and rewards with your confidence and nerve.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got Jupiter in Pisces this week, which should bring your popularity to a new high; for some reason, you're the go-to friend and everyone wants your attention.

You may not be interested in romance this week, but your energy is so 'on' that you may not be able to avoid starting something new with someone new.

On the other hand, that very same energy is what's going to get you a new job, so you might want to take advantage of the power available to you.

On Thursday, it's Gemini Day, meaning the Sun is in your sign, and that always gives you a feeling of power and omnipotence. Don't be afraid to celebrate.

Friends will find you - you'll never be alone unless of course, you want to be. However, friends are what this week is really all about for you.

Enjoy yourself, it's only going to get better by the weekend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you find yourself doing some heady inner work, it's because this week is really going to be affected by Jupiter in Pisces - in your 9th house, which influences thought, intuition and philosophy.

It's a week for spiritual growth, and you've probably felt it coming, too. There's something in your life that just isn't working, and it could be your relationship - a thing nobody really wants to admit needs change.

And yet, this week is a mind-opener; it WANTS you to see more. It WANTS you to change...but change to what? Or who? That's what that intuition is about, Cancer - listen to it! In a way, the week is about the past - the recent past.

You can't even concentrate on what's going on today because you have that 'thing' on your mind and it probably has to do with something your partner/person said or did...and it was a no-no, a deal-breaker.

Now, you're dealing with that reality. The answer is within you - use your spiritual smarts to unlock those realizations; give yourself something solid to work with.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Feeling...sexy? Yeah, that makes sense, considering Jupiter enters Pisces in your 8th house, also known as the House of Intimacy and Taboos (well, maybe just the House of Secrets...)

This lusty mood might have you feeling a bit crazed, almost like you're possessed by the spirit of some long-dead lusty star - I know, the analogies are a bit weird today.

Nonetheless, let's just say you'll be on the prowl.

You've got Gemini coming in on the 20th, which could temper those wild feelings and put a spin on them, turning your amorous needs into happy feelings, due to the idea that you'll definitely be more social towards the end of the week, and friends make you feel good. Get into your social life and consider it an act of self-care. You need it!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have a decision to make at the end of the week, and it probably has to do with your social life...should you 'return to normal' or are you still in pandemic-mode, filled with fear and dread?

Here's the thing - being social is one of your favorite things, but wow, if anyone suffered during the lockdown, it was you - simply because it rerouted your feelings of what being social really means.

You've developed a fear of being outdoors - you don't trust people anymore. Gemini season is here, and that should ease you back into society - what's needed is your permission...as in the permission you give yourself to mingle back into the world so that you can do what you love to do again.

By week's end, May 23, you'll have figured out exactly what your plan is, and it will include seeing friends. If you feel the need to keep your distance, that's OK, too. You set the pace for your own comfort level.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You'll be claiming some personal space this week, as you may not feel as 'ready' as everyone else in your social circle is about getting together and having some fun.

Here's the great part: May 20 is bringing in Gemini season, and that works very well in your world as it will open up your mind as well as gift you with the ability to charm people.

This means new friends on the horizon, and old friends in your pocket; all of them waiting on you to decide when the best time is.

No one is pressuring you, but you'll get to feel the support of people who are fine with you taking your time. Who knew?

Your friends really are there for you, and they will wait until you are gosh-darned ready for socializing. If you want to be alone - no biggie.

Take your time and do things your way, as you always do. Saturn's influence (retrograde on the 23rd) will help grant you clarity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes you feel like a nut, and sometimes you ARE one. And with you, Scorpio, you enjoy having people think this of you. You've gone out of your way, in fact, to come off as the super 'different' one, and in many ways - mostly positive ones - you are.

The only thing that's really going to come up for you this week is that your self-imposed isolation indifference is going to make you feel lonely. Yes, isolation does that, and you are one to isolate - expect the natural results of this kind of behavior.

The great part is that by Thursday, you'll be ready to shake off that astronaut suit and get back to the land of the living.

Gemini has a great influence on you this week, and as much as you may have fought it in the past, you're going to want to be like everyone else (oh, the horrors!), meaning, you're now ready to get back to being with friends and family.

The time of hiding in the dark has officially passed, and guess what? Your friends are all there, on the other side, waiting for you to join in.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There are two kinds of Sagittarians: the social butterflies, and the independent dreamers. For those of you who are social, you're in luck as the Sun enters Gemini on the 20th, which will make all things social much easier to access and be a part of.

If you are of the quieter Sag's, you'll take that Gemini energy and get super creative. Gemini influences details - and detailed work, which, for a Sagittarius, is like a shot of adrenaline when it comes to creativity.

One of the more noticeable things that will happen this week is your sense of personal space; when someone comes too close, you'll express yourself and let them know they need to back off.

Boundaries are set this week - the Saturn retrograde, starting on May 23 and lasting until October 10, is going to be wonderful in assisting you with staying safe and keeping your personal space untouched and sacred.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's all about talking the talk, this week, Capricorn, and by this I mean you'll have no problem expressing yourself or laying out what you need in no uncertain terms.

You've just come out of Jupiter in Pisces, affecting your 3rd house of communication - you know how to finesse a sentence and make it work for you.

You may want to use this velvet touch with your partner, as there are a few 'items' on the list of relationship problems that still need to be ticked off.

It's also a great week to plan ahead, especially in terms of you and your loved one, meaning - if you want to take the relationship to the next level - do it.

The stars are on your side. Your ruling planet, Saturn, is going retrograde on Sunday and this should help you with important decisions within the relationship.

As always, the constant Capricorn lesson is still in play: Balance work and romance. Stay focused and in the present.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You've never been one to let your guard down, which leads people to think you're invulnerable; a warrior - perhaps even cold, or heartless at times.

Of course, you do this to protect yourself...and this week is going to have you considering the idea of letting that guard down...a bit.

Gemini's influence (coming Thursday the 20th) is really good for breaking down the walls that a person holds up to protect themselves, and it will be no different for you, Aquarius.

You may feel that it's time, finally - time to experience risk. You've avoided it because you just don't want to get hurt, and it's very 'peopley' out there, and people do the hurting, don't they?

Here comes Gemini to warm you up and get you thinking about breaking out of that thick shell. Who knows, maybe it really is time to hang out with friends again? Take a chance and go for it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You've always been a very emotional being - and that's a wonderful thing until you realize that people aren't all that concerned with how you react in any given situation. That, in itself, makes you sad.

You may ask, "What is wrong with these people that they can't tell I have feelings?" And your answer is that people are narcissists and that you shouldn't count on them for emotional stability.

So, with the help of Gemini coming in strong on Thursday, and Saturn retrograding on Sunday, you'll come to know the meaning of setting boundaries. "None shall pass!" may be your motto this week, as you rightfully fend off emotional strain and the negativity of others.

You don't need it, and now you know what to do about it: Don't let it in. If you're going to be a sponge for emotional negativity, then you better learn how to wring that sponge at the end of the day!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.