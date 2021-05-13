Your one card tarot reading for the week of May 17-23, 2021 shows how lots of great things are happening for nearly every zodiac sign.

There is a palpable sense of excitement in the air this week, and many of you out there will get to experience some of it.

It seems there's an energy that's moving us all along; some will take the bait (it's good bait, friends...) and some will question it.

How you react to good news is going to be up to you, because good news is coming, and the general advice is: stay open, stay soft, be bendable.

Money is kicking up for many of us. Hard to believe, considering so many of us went nuts in that department, due to the wacky works of the pandemic.

Alas, it feels like this bit of history might be over, and knowing this gets us feeling optimistic and hopeful again.

The Tarot is here to give us insight as to what our weeks will be like, and from what I'm seeing, so far, it's about learning lessons ONLY if we cop to the idea that we need to learn them.

We aren't there yet - we've been burned, so many of us are still shell shocked thanks to the Covid crisis. But here we are, and it's a brand new day. Lift your mask up and get ready to join the living!

One card tarot reading for the week of May 17-23, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Five of Swords

Potential. Something in your life needs to be steered in the right direction. It's all good, but it's going the wrong way - could be an idea or a financial project.

This card shows that you work hard for your money, and you've dedicated immense effort to doing so.

What's going on here is that you have become distracted by the work itself, and in your dedicated efforts, you're forgetting to see where it's all going.

This week is an affirmation of your ability, but a wake-up call for you to stop and actually regard what you've been working so hard at - is it worth it?

Do you like what you're doing? Is this meaningful in your life, or are you just going through the motions?

These are the questions that will pop up for you, this week, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Page of Wands, reversed

You may be experiencing a birthday this week, Taurus - and if you are, happy birthday to you.

If not, let's just say this week is probably going to feel like your birthday is still being celebrated.

What we're looking at here, with this card, is childish behavior and a whole lot of silliness.

It could be good, fun silliness - or, because of the nature of the card's reversal, it could be dangerous fun, which may not be the ideal plan for the week.

You're someone who throws caution to the breeze; sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't - this card implies that your choices this week may not pan out the way you want them to and that you should have fun...but don't go insane with it.

Avoid problematic people and keep the indulgences to a minimum. Yes, it's your birthday season - but you want to stick around for another birthday, so don't go too crazy this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): King of Pentacles

This week comes as a result of past efforts made - and it's going to be a stellar week indeed.

FINALLY, you're making money again. You've got a real good feeling for the rest of the year, and during the week, you're going to want to hunker down and get into some plan-making.

Could be travel plans - seeing family again...and so many people want to see you, Gemini. It's an altogether good vibe and you're going to feel like you're on top of the world.

This is the kind of vibe that you CAN extend for a very long time if you keep it positive.

Don't slink into the Gemini doubtfulness; this is a sign from above that, yes, you can be happy, rich, and well-loved, in spite of what you've thought of your destiny in the past.

This card has you loving life - and being loved by life, in return. Good for you - you deserve this!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Eight of Wands, reversed

Blind devotion. You've been locked into a mindset for a while, and it probably has something to do with family or lifestyle.

What's meant by this is that you've been stuck in a place where nothing changes, and that is because you can't see past certain ideas.

This is a card that represents introspection, and in reverse, it implies the idea of looking in the wrong direction.

There's something pulling you to grow - and you're not getting on board with it.

Things in your life are trying to get your attention, but you can't see this because you're too obsessed with some other 'thing' and so you are becoming stuck, in a rut, so to speak.

What you deserve at this point in your life is to shake off the behavior that keeps you self-sabotaging.

The card is a wake-up call that is telling you to get your head out of the clouds and back down to earth, where you are needed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Five of Wands

Heavy opportunity. Oh yes, Leo - expect to be bombarded with the opportunity this week.

So much so, that it might feel oppressive as it will give you almost too many choices - which can be confusing when it comes to decision time.

It's a good week, but it's also a week that demands your attention and time.

This week is also about how you see people and what changes you might want to make in your own character so that you can feel less 'disgust' over people and more love in your heart for them.

How the two ideas come together is in the possibility that you may receive a fantastic opportunity that would force you to work with someone you've written off.

Consider loosening your strict ban on people you don't like; people do change, and some of those folks actually like you and may be able to help you in your own endeavors.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Queen of Wands

Business as usual. You're on top of your game, and even though all is well, you can't help but find fault in whatever it is that is going on.

You just can't seem to be satisfied, and even though the Queen is a card of advancement and glory - the reading here is about being able to feel that glory in its fullest form.

What you've been doing is raining on your own parade. You are in your own way - there is a joy to be experienced this week, but your doubt and skepticism are ruining it for you, so it doesn't matter if you're living your best life - you keep getting in your own way by seeing negativity in everything you see.

This card is showing you that life can be better for you, even grand if you simply choose to see things in a positive light. You can do this, Virgo...it just takes effort, but you can do this.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Four of Wands, reversed

You're at a crossroads right now, Libra. Similar to an important decision that needs to be made, you are now at a place in your life where you finally have some freedom to do what you want.

What's troubling here, is that you can only predict negative outlooks, and those negative outlooks act as negative affirmations; in other words, you are creating a bad experience for yourself simply by seeing only the worst-case outcome.

Many things are in your favor this week - work is good and the potential for better, more enjoyable work and better money is all a part of that - but you can't seem to overcome your own sense of doubt.

You predict these awful results based on paranoia and skepticism, but it doesn't need to be that way, Libra. All you need to do to change your life from this point onwards is to cop a better attitude; one where you can envision yourself as the winner. Do it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Two of Pentacles

There must be something in the air because it seems as though many of us are going to have to make a choice this week. In your case, it's a choice between two good scenarios, so whatever you do, you'll end up happy with what you've decided.

There's also a chance that you'll have to spend some money to get what you want - but hey, that's what money is for, right? What's coming up is the idea that the money you spend this week is a necessity; you have to spend money to make money, and you will - if you choose correctly.

This also means that you need to research your options. If choice is what the week is all about for you, and money-making is the side effect of that spending, then stay focused and clear - and go for the gold, Scorpio. Never been a better time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Four of Pentacles

Optimism - and a little self-doubt. What's happening here is that you are starting to become hesitant about moving forward, and even though you think of yourself as this independent mover/shaker person - what's really starting to happen is that you're backing out due to fear.

This could be pandemic-related, meaning, we've all been shut in for so long that many of us have actually started to develop a fear of doing things 'out there' in the big, bad world.

Don't let this become a thing, Sag - remember who you ARE. We have one life to live, and for a Sagittarius, that means taking chances, doing what others won't out of fear, and living life to the fullest.

Yes, you are hesitant, but take this week to work out exactly what might be keeping you back...because in truth, this card is beckoning you to materialize your dreams. The Sagittarius life is one of adventure and risk - make it so. Fear not!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Queen of Pentacles, reversed

OK, let's just cut right to the chase: it's not your best week, but that is mainly due to some wrong move you've made in finances.

Don't worry - you're still number one in love, friendship, and work...you're just not happy with some decision you've made and that choice happens to be costing you way more than you had accounted for. The good thing - you're a strong, independent, intelligent person who rolls with the failures as if they were nothing.

And it's not about failure; it's about making a financial mistake and paying for it, in stress and a little bit of self-admonishing. In other words, it's just another week in the extraordinarily productive world of a Capricorn.

You've been here before and there's a good chance you'll be here again. Life is a game for you - you win some, you lose some, and while you might lose some this week - there's always next week to gain it back again!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Five of Pentacles, reversed

Upset in the home. Nothing disastrous, just expect a few arguments here or there, coupled with some distracting misunderstandings.

You work hard to keep things going - there is no doubt of that, and, on occasion, someone trashes your good efforts and kind of ruins your day with their negativity.

This is more than likely a person in your home - a mate, parent, or child. It's about a war of egos this week - not a huge war, but a small war - one that is enough to throw you off your game and put you in a bad mood.

Advice? Stick to what works for you, stay open to the ideas of others - even if you're just 'allowing' them their say and you completely disagree. Just keep the drama to a manageable level and you'll come out smelling like a rose.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Three of Cups

Matters of the heart. Let's put it this way - love is the reason you're going to have a good week, and there's a very good chance that you are the one in love.

Everything is suddenly exciting again - and you had no idea your life would be getting such a happy, loving upgrade - yet you are going to receive this, during the week.

This could be about a truly happy family life - or it could be about you and someone else...it might be a new love in your life or renewed passion in the life you've already created with someone.

Either way, love is going to float you right through the week and make everything in your life seem possible. Where once you may have felt hopeless, this week turns that thinking on its ear; you are absolutely on your way to happiness, and in terms of love and contentment - it's yours for the asking.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.